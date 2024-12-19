Hanoi Cafe Fire Kills 11; Police Arrest Suspect
Sumaira FH Published December 19, 2024 | 10:15 AM
HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Dec, 2024) Eleven people died in a fire at a three-story café in Hanoi, Vietnam, on Wednesday night, and police have arrested a 51-year-old man suspected of intentionally starting the blaze, Vietnam news Agency (VNA) reported.
According to the police, the suspect confessed to setting the fire on the café’s ground floor using gasoline following an argument with the staff.
Firefighters found 11 dead people and managed to rescue seven others, of whom five were in stable condition, and two were taken to the hospital for emergency treatment.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 December 2024
2024 UCI Urban Cycling World Championships: Spain win mixed team event in trials
OPEC Fund signs €50 million loan agreement with Montenegro
Arab League calls for adopting 'Arab Reading Challenge' as teaching curriculum
ENOC Group, Drive Terra announce strategic partnership to revolutionise e-bike i ..
ACRES 2025's Egypt pavilion features over 400 property projects
Real Madrid beat Pachuca to win Intercontinental Cup
DP World kicks off maritime construction at new $1.2 billion port in Senegal
CBUAE lowers interest rates by 25 basis points
Federal Reserve cuts interest rates by 0.25 percentage points
'Winning Mohammed bin Rashid Government Excellence Award significant milestone i ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Japan foreign visitors top 33 million in 11 months10 minutes ago
-
Hanoi cafe fire kills 11; police arrest suspect11 minutes ago
-
2024 UCI Urban Cycling World Championships: Spain win mixed team event in trials8 hours ago
-
OPEC Fund signs €50 million loan agreement with Montenegro8 hours ago
-
Arab League calls for adopting 'Arab Reading Challenge' as teaching curriculum9 hours ago
-
ENOC Group, Drive Terra announce strategic partnership to revolutionise e-bike infrastructure in UAE9 hours ago
-
ACRES 2025's Egypt pavilion features over 400 property projects9 hours ago
-
Real Madrid beat Pachuca to win Intercontinental Cup9 hours ago
-
DP World kicks off maritime construction at new $1.2 billion port in Senegal10 hours ago
-
CBUAE lowers interest rates by 25 basis points10 hours ago
-
Federal Reserve cuts interest rates by 0.25 percentage points10 hours ago
-
'Winning Mohammed bin Rashid Government Excellence Award significant milestone in CBUAE's success jo ..10 hours ago