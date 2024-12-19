Hanoi cafe fire kills 11; police arrest suspect

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Dec, 2024) Eleven people died in a fire at a three-story café in Hanoi, Vietnam, on Wednesday night, and police have arrested a 51-year-old man suspected of intentionally starting the blaze, Vietnam news Agency (VNA) reported.

According to the police, the suspect confessed to setting the fire on the café’s ground floor using gasoline following an argument with the staff.

Firefighters found 11 dead people and managed to rescue seven others, of whom five were in stable condition, and two were taken to the hospital for emergency treatment.