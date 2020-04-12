UrduPoint.com
Happiness And Positivity Council Discuses COVID-19 Containment Efforts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 09:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Apr, 2020) H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, chaired on Sunday, the Happiness and Positivity Council’s meeting remotely, via video conferencing.

Sheikh Saif was briefed by the council’s members on the implemented procedures to ensure business continuity.

The meeting examined the precautionary measures adopted by the Ministry of Interior to maintain health and safety of UAE citizens and residents in response to the global outbreak of novel coronavirus, COVID-19, as well as ways to enhance cooperation with other government entities to promote prevention efforts and ensure the highest levels of preparedness.

More Stories From Middle East

