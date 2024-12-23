Harbin Sun Island Int'l Snow Sculpture Art Expo Opens In China
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 23, 2024 | 12:15 PM
HARBIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Dec, 2024) The 37th Harbin Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Art Expo began trial operation on Monday in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.
According to China Central Television (CCTV), Harbin, renowned as the "Ice City," has garnered widespread recognition for its distinctive ice and snow landscapes, particularly for its vibrant and highly popular winter tourism activities last year.
As a result, public interest in the destination remains strong this winter.
Themed "Shared Dreams, Shared Hearts, Ice and Snow Legends", the expo covers an area of 1.5 million square metres and is expected to display more than 260 snow sculptures featuring diverse cultural elements, including the upcoming 9th Asian Winter Games to be held in February 2025.
