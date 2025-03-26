- Home
'Hasad' Agricultural Project A Model For Food Security Support: Minister Of Climate Change And Environment
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 26, 2025 | 10:30 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Mar, 2025) Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, affirmed that the “Hasad” agricultural project, implemented by Dubai Police over an area of 9,600 square metres, represents a practical model for supporting national food security and utilizing human resources in modern agriculture.
She praised the project for its role in enhancing local production and contributing to sustainable development.
The project, launched by the General Department of Correctional and Penal Institutions, aims to train and qualify 200 male and female inmates annually in modern agriculture. So far, 371 inmates have been trained during the pilot phases.
The total cost of the project is AED 3 million, funded through charitable contributions, with expectations to produce more than 56 tonnes of crops annually, and to generate an annual revenue of AED 1 million.
Dr. Amna Al Dahak clarified that the project supports the national programme “Plant the Emirates”, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to strengthen the country’s food security.
She said: “This project serves as a model for applying modern agricultural solutions within correctional institutions and reflects the UAE’s commitment to developing a strong and sustainable agricultural sector.
”
Major General Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police for Criminal Investigation Affairs, emphasized that the project embodies Dubai Police’s vision to promote sustainable development and equip inmates with specialized skills to support their reintegration into society after release, through economic opportunities and hands-on training in crop cultivation and agricultural expansion.
Major General Marwan Abdul Karim Jalfar, Director of the General Department of Correctional and Penal Institutions, stated that the project relies on modern, climate-smart agricultural technologies, which help reduce water consumption and lower the carbon footprint, in line with the UAE’s National Food Security Strategy 2051.
Lieutenant Colonel Mohammed Al Obaidli, Director of Inmate education and Training Department, explained that the project includes three main sections, featuring greenhouses and open-field farming areas.
The farm focuses on core crops such as tomatoes and cucumbers, with 6,508 seedlings already planted, in addition to other types of vegetables.
