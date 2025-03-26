Open Menu

'Hasad' Agricultural Project A Model For Food Security Support: Minister Of Climate Change And Environment

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 26, 2025 | 10:30 PM

'Hasad' agricultural project a model for food security support: Minister of Climate Change and Environment

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Mar, 2025) Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, affirmed that the “Hasad” agricultural project, implemented by Dubai Police over an area of 9,600 square metres, represents a practical model for supporting national food security and utilizing human resources in modern agriculture.

She praised the project for its role in enhancing local production and contributing to sustainable development.

The project, launched by the General Department of Correctional and Penal Institutions, aims to train and qualify 200 male and female inmates annually in modern agriculture. So far, 371 inmates have been trained during the pilot phases.

The total cost of the project is AED 3 million, funded through charitable contributions, with expectations to produce more than 56 tonnes of crops annually, and to generate an annual revenue of AED 1 million.

Dr. Amna Al Dahak clarified that the project supports the national programme “Plant the Emirates”, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to strengthen the country’s food security.

She said: “This project serves as a model for applying modern agricultural solutions within correctional institutions and reflects the UAE’s commitment to developing a strong and sustainable agricultural sector.

Major General Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police for Criminal Investigation Affairs, emphasized that the project embodies Dubai Police’s vision to promote sustainable development and equip inmates with specialized skills to support their reintegration into society after release, through economic opportunities and hands-on training in crop cultivation and agricultural expansion.

Major General Marwan Abdul Karim Jalfar, Director of the General Department of Correctional and Penal Institutions, stated that the project relies on modern, climate-smart agricultural technologies, which help reduce water consumption and lower the carbon footprint, in line with the UAE’s National Food Security Strategy 2051.

Lieutenant Colonel Mohammed Al Obaidli, Director of Inmate education and Training Department, explained that the project includes three main sections, featuring greenhouses and open-field farming areas.

The farm focuses on core crops such as tomatoes and cucumbers, with 6,508 seedlings already planted, in addition to other types of vegetables.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Police Education Water Agriculture UAE Dubai Rashid Male UAE Dirham Criminals (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Tomatoes

Recent Stories

'Hasad' agricultural project a model for food secu ..

'Hasad' agricultural project a model for food security support: Minister of Clim ..

5 minutes ago
 Arab League condemns repeated Israeli aggression a ..

Arab League condemns repeated Israeli aggression against Syria

6 minutes ago
 EU takes measures to curb steel imports, protect i ..

EU takes measures to curb steel imports, protect industry

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan issuing Panda Bonds to access China's Cap ..

Pakistan issuing Panda Bonds to access China's Capital Market: Finance Minister

12 minutes ago
 UN chief calls for collective climate action

UN chief calls for collective climate action

12 minutes ago
 Existing net metering consumers to continue under ..

Existing net metering consumers to continue under current contracts: Senate body ..

12 minutes ago
Türkiye's BIST 100 index down at midweek close

Türkiye's BIST 100 index down at midweek close

12 minutes ago
 OECD Working Group on Bribery welcomes Belgium’s ..

OECD Working Group on Bribery welcomes Belgium’s significant legislative refor ..

21 minutes ago
 LHC seeks explanation from DG Anti-Corruption

LHC seeks explanation from DG Anti-Corruption

15 minutes ago
 Commissioner expresses displeasure over incomplete ..

Commissioner expresses displeasure over incomplete record at Nishtar pharmacy

15 minutes ago
 Heavy rain, thunderstorms, hail storm predicted in ..

Heavy rain, thunderstorms, hail storm predicted in KP

15 minutes ago
 Turkish envoy meets PRCS Chairperson, pledges enha ..

Turkish envoy meets PRCS Chairperson, pledges enhanced cooperation

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East