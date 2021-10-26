UrduPoint.com

Hasher Bin Maktoum Al Maktoum Inaugurates 26th CABSAT

Tue 26th October 2021

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Oct, 2021) Sheikh Hasher bin Maktoum Al Maktoum, Director-General of Dubai's Department of Information, has officially opened the 26th edition of CABSAT, the region’s first in-person satellite, broadcast, and content event in the past two years, at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) today.

His Highness was accompanied by several dignitaries, including Helal Saeed Al Marri, Director-General of Dubai World Trade Centre Authority (DWTCA) and Dubai Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM), as he toured the event, which is hosting over 200 brands from 35 countries and features three main conference pillars, the SATExpo Summit, Content Congress and NextGen Content.

CABSAT 2021 is the industry first, in-person event that is taking place and will include industry leaders including Arabsat, AsiaSat, Broadcast Solutions, Draka, France24, Gazprom Space Systems, Nilesat, Thomson Broadcasting, Evertz Microsystems, Ross Video, Russian Satellite Communications Company, Taqnia Space, and Turksat all eager to demo innovation across the full content journey from creation, through production, to distribution along with over 60 international speakers from the industry.

CABSAT 2021 will take place amid strict COVID-19 prevention protocols, which have enabled DWTC to prove its capability to curate the safest in-person business environment and deliver world-class events with the highest health and safety measures.

