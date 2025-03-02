Hasher bin Maktoum crowns winners of 33rd Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Mar, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Hasher bin Maktoum Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Tennis Federation, presented winner Stefanos Tsitsipas with the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships trophy in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, following a thrilling finale to the 33rd edition of the annual men’s competition.

The prestigious event, a key fixture on the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) 500 Calendar, was held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

The awards ceremony was held on the iconic Centre Court of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium, concluding an exhilarating week of world-class men’s tennis contests, featuring eight of the top 20 players.

Tsitsipas claimed the men’s singles title after a thrilling match in front of a packed crowd. With composure, prowess, and relentless energy, the Greece-born player emerged victorious over Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime (6-3, 6-3) at the end of a captivating tournament.

The ceremony was attended by distinguished guests, including Ramesh Cidambi, Managing Director of Dubai Duty Free and Chairman of the Tournament Organising Committee; Nasser Youssef Al Marzouqi, General Secretary of the UAE Tennis Federation; Salah Tahlak, Deputy Managing Director of Dubai Duty Free and Tournament Director of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships; and Sinead El Sibai, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Dubai Duty Free.

The Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships continues to reinforce its reputation as a premier international sporting event, attracting the world’s best male and female tennis players. Over the course of the past two weeks, competitors battled first for prestigious WTA singles and doubles titles, and then for the coveted ATP singles and doubles titles, all in front of enthusiastic and engaged audiences.

In the doubles final, India’s Yuki Bhambri and Alexei Popyrin defeated Harri Heliovaara of Croatia and Great Britain’s Henry Patten in a pulsating three-set clash (3-6, 7-6, 10-8).

Cidambi said, “The Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships continues to attract the best women’s and men’s players each year, with our WTA 1000 and ATP 500 events well-established, highly popular events on the tennis calendar. Once again, we have witnessed fantastic performances, thrilling matches, and an electrifying atmosphere that made this 33rd edition truly special. Our thanks to the ATP players and officials for a great week. We look forward to welcoming you back next year.”

Tahlak added, “Congratulations to our winners tonight – we’ve had a fantastic week of men’s tennis. Thank you to the media and our fans for creating such a great atmosphere, and a special thanks to everyone who worked tirelessly behind the scenes to make this tournament a success.”