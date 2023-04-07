Close
Hasher Bin Maktoum Honours Winners Of Watani Al Emarat Humanitarian Work Award

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 07, 2023 | 01:30 AM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Apr, 2023) Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, H.H. Sheikh Hasher bin Maktoum Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Media Incorporated, today honoured the winners of the 10th ‘Watani Al Emarat Humanitarian Work Award’.

Organised by the Watani Al Emarat Foundation, the Award recognises individuals who have led exceptional humanitarian initiatives, established national humanitarian projects and motivated institutions and individuals to engage in charity work. The Award is an integral part of the Foundation's endeavours to promote the sustainability of humanitarian efforts in the UAE and honour people who exemplify the values of generosity and tolerance.

Sheikh Hasher bin Maktoum honoured Sheikha Dr. Shamma bint Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan, Chairperson of the board of Directors of the Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan Cultural and Educational Institutions, with the ‘Gold Footprint Award’ for her contributions to enriching the cultural sector and enhancing the role of women and children.

He also honoured Hamad Al Rahoomi, First Deputy Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), with the ‘Exceptional Footprint Award’, for his exceptional accomplishments and contributions to national development.

Other recipients of the Award also included HRH Princess Noujod bint Hethlool Al Saud, who was honoured with the ‘Cultural Footprint Award’; Abu Dhabi's Department of Health, the Dubai Health Authority and the UAE Ministry of Health and Community Protection, which jointly won the ‘Hope Footprint Award’; Dubai Police Protection school, which won the ‘Knowledge Footprint Award’; Emirates Schools Establishment, which won the ‘Creativity Footprint Award’; Dubai Municipality, which won the ‘Community Footprint Award’; Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Centre for Cultural Understanding, which won the ‘Tolerance Footprint Award’; Captain Issa Ahmed Khurshid Mohammed Al-Mutawa who won the ‘National Footprint Award’; and Imsak Foundation, which won the ‘Sports Footprint Award’.

In his keynote address at the ceremony, Dherar Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Director General of the Watani Al Emarat Foundation and Member of the Federal National Council, said the Award, which is celebrating its 10th edition has played a leading role in recognising and fostering outstanding humanitarian work. Stressing that the principles of sustainability are key to making humanitarian work more effective, he said the Award is a testament to the commitment of the Watani Al Emarat Foundation to promoting sustainable humanitarian initiatives in the UAE. The Award reflects the late Sheikh Zayed’s vision to promote the values of solidarity, peaceful coexistence, sustainability and tolerance, he added.

