Hasher bin Maktoum inaugurates 20th edition of Dubai Derma

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jul, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Hasher bin Maktoum Al Maktoum, Director-General of Dubai Department of Information officially inaugurated the 20th edition of Dubai World Dermatology and Laser Conference & Exhibition ‘Dubai Derma’ earlier Tuesday at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The three-day event is attended by top-tier doctors, specialists, experts and leading companies.

Dr. Hassan Galadari, Head of Scientific Committee of Dubai Derma Conference, in his welcome speech paid attention to the significance of holding ‘Dubai Derma’ physically this year in the UAE.

Dr. Abdul Wahab Al Fouzan, President of the Arab academy of Dermatology and Aesthetics, in his address highlighted the support ‘Dubai Derma’ had always received from the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and recalled the support he had continuously extended towards the elevation of healthcare.

The opening ceremony was concluded with a speech from Dr. Riad Mashal, Secretary-General of Pan Arab League of Dermatological Societies, which highlighted the significance of this meeting and the exceptional opportunities it provides to doctors, experts and specialists to exchange information and share expertise.

Following the inauguration, Sheikh Hasher bin Maktoum Al Maktoum toured the exhibition area. He was accompanied by Awadh Al Ketbi, Director-General of the Dubai Health Authority, Dr. Ibrahim Galadari, Professor of Dermatology, Conference Chairman of Dubai Derma, Dr. Abdul Salam Al Madani, Executive Chairman of Dubai Derma and Chairman of INDEX Holding, in addition to some of the most prominent Names in the field, where he explored the latest technologies and services exhibited and showcased by the leading names in the field, who chose ‘Dubai Derma’ to showcase their brands, products and services.

Dr. Galadari said, "The Dermatology and Cosmetic surgery field is witnessing rapid growth, and we’re seeing new technologies and products emerge faster than seen in any other field. Additionally, the value of the Dermatology and Cosmetic industry is worth AED20 billion, which cover cosmetic products, cosmetic machines and tools, and cosmetic surgery.

Now, more than ever, it is essential for professionals to have a platform that facilitates the exchange of knowledge, and helps them conjoin as a community to enhance their expertise, and allow them to better cater to patients everywhere, and this is what Dubai Derma provides."

"We are going to focus on the dermatology practice during the pandemic and how we can improve the wellbeing of our patients, and will also discuss whether these skin diseases have increased or decreased during COVID-19," he added.

Dr. Al Madani said, "We are thrilled to be welcoming Dubai Derma’s visitors back, and consider this a clear indication of the United Arab Emirates’ leading position and substantial capabilities in hosting world-class events, while still implementing and maintaining the necessary precautions needed to ensure the safety and wellbeing of visitors and attendees.

"This year, the exhibition will include more than 350 exhibiting companies representing more than 500 international brands, where over 14,500 doctors, specialists and experts will be able to explore and delve into the latest technologies and innovations in the field of Dermatology and Laser and will get the opportunity to network and connect with colleagues from across the world."

Dr. Galadari added people talk about the 'new normal' and how things are going to be moving forward. With a stellar number of speakers, cutting technology, and a focus on innovation that has become synonymous with Dubai, this edition of Dubai Derma is everything that has always been in the years prior. Attendees will rest assured that the quality of delivery of both live and virtual sessions will be top-notch. What's even better they will be exposed to more international speakers than at any one point in the past."

The first day of the conference discussed key topics in the field such as Hyperpigmentation, Acne, Melasma, Chemical Peels, Hair loss, and more, through lectures delivered by some of the most prominent doctors and specialists from around the world.

Dubai Derma is annually organised by INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions, a member of INDEX Holding, in cooperation with the Arab Academy of Dermatology and Aesthetics (AADA).