Hasher bin Maktoum inaugurates Paperworld Middle East

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Dec, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Hasher bin Maktoum Al Maktoum, Director-General of Dubai Department of Information, today inaugurated the 10th edition of the live and in-person Paperworld middle East, as well as the co-located new launch Gifts & Lifestyle Middle East, at Dubai World Trade Centre today.

Running from 14th to 16th December, the dual events, part of Messe Frankfurt’s highly successful Ambiente portfolio, have a strong focus on products made from sustainable and ethical resources this year, as well as top-level industry content running throughout days one and two.

The events are also debuting "The Hub Forum", the region's first-ever platform uniting industry experts, thought leaders, analysts and leading industry players in E-commerce, digital and sustainable trends to discuss and debate the way forward for the Paper, Stationery, Office Supply & Gift industry.

Featuring some of the most industry renowned speakers, day one of the forum was officially kicked off with a keynote from Rashed Al Mulla, Vice President, Marketing, Dubai CommerCity, who discussed ‘Enabling E-Commerce in the MEASA region’.

"We are estimating an 85 percent increase in global retail sales. the UAE government’s intent to back e-commerce in ways of easing customs and clearance, identifying and introducing new fintech platforms and smoothening out any speed bumps has proved to be a catalyst for the ever-growing e-commerce market.

"With online traffic witnessing a 10.

2 percent increase between January – June 2020 and online transactions increasing 32.9 percent over the same period, Dubai CommerCity facilitates the transition of multiple businesses from a traditional business model to an e-commerce model.

"Our latest fulfilment centre, spread across 22,000 meters, offers all the services needed by a business," Al Mulla added.

Paperworld Middle East brings together more than 150 exhibitors from 37 countries this week and sheds light on eco-friendly products and production via its Project Sustainability initiative, along with the show’s specially curated Playworld Village section that highlights children’s toys and games, and baby items.

"While Paperworld Middle East remains the region’s largest dedicated trade fair for paper, stationery, and office supplies, we’re really excited to launch Gifts & Lifestyle Middle East which, I believe, connects the dots for an industry seeing tremendous growth across the board," explained Syed Ali Akbar, Show Director for Gifts & Lifestyle Middle East and Paperworld Middle East.

"For the first time ever, we have also launched ‘Artistry Workshops’ this year. Taking place on Thursday, these specifically designed features are designed to welcome art scholars, teaching faculties from art schools and other enthusiasts to learn and develop multiple creative skills including ancient Islamic calligraphy and acrylic painting workshops. A certificate of attendance will also be given to all attendees," Ali Akbar added.