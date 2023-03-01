Hasher bin Maktoum opens Dubai Derma 2023

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Mar, 2023) The Dubai World Dermatology and Laser Conference and Exhibition – Dubai Derma 2023, has officially commenced its annual three-day event at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The largest scientific dermatology event in the middle East, North Africa, and the Indian Subcontinent region gathers the most prominent dermatology specialists, industry leaders, and key decision-makers from the region and across the world.

Sheikh Hasher bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Media Incorporated, inaugurated the 22nd edition and toured the exhibition halls to examine the latest developments and technologies in the field of dermatology and laser treatments.

During his tour, Sheikh Hasher bin Maktoum was accompanied by Dr. Abdul Salam Al Madani, Executive Chairman of Dubai Derma and Chairman of INDEX Holding; Dr. Ibrahim Galadari, Professor of Dermatology and Chairman of Dubai Derma Conference; Dr. Hassan Galadari, Head of Scientific Committee for Dubai Derma Conference; Dr. Abdul Wahab Al Fouzan, President of Arab academy of Dermatology & Aesthetics and President of the Kuwaiti Society of Dermatologists; and several other prominent figures in the field of dermatology and aesthetics.

Dr. Al Madani stated, “Dubai Derma 2023 Conference and Exhibition excels in its commitment to provide the most advanced innovative technologies and solutions available in the market today. The conference and exhibition are the largest ever to date, so, we are expecting a record-breaking number of participation and amount of business deals to be generated.”

He added, “Dubai Derma is also an example of our intent to contribute towards the fulfilment of the Dubai Economic Agenda - D33, which aims to double the size of Dubai’s economy in the next decade and consolidate its position among the top three global cities.”

The large participation of experts, doctors, and representatives from well-known companies specialising in the manufacturing of medical equipment and supplies reflects the high level of confidence in Dubai as one of the safest destinations for global gatherings.

Dr. Hassan Galadari stated, “Dubai Derma this year features a variety of themes and agendas, in addition to participation from new countries. In this edition, we will cover several important topics about dermatology and its future, including the most recent research in the fields of skincare, beauty, and dermatology.

Dr. Hassan added, “In recent years, the fields of dermatology and cosmetic surgery have undergone significant growth, which has boosted innovation and competitiveness in these fields. Experts and representatives involve themselves in important conferences like Dubai Derma to constantly work towards relating science to the cosmetic side of skincare and provide sufficient evidence to serve as a strong link between internal and external beauty.”

Dubai Derma 2023 is expecting to see more than 24,000 visitors from 114 participating countries to discuss scientific knowledge and explore business opportunities in the sector.

More than 1,440 international brands will be on display from over 480 regional and global companies. The exhibition will also feature dedicated country pavilions from Korea, France, and Italy, where their most popular products from major global brands will be available for purchase and distribution.

Approximately 340 international speakers will share their expertise through 360 scientific sessions that feature 80 workshops, and 90 digital poster presentations by international professionals will be on display. Key topics that will be addressed at the event include medical, therapeutic, pediatric, surgical, and cosmetic dermatology. Clinical case presentations aimed at enhancing understanding of various new procedures and diagnostic approaches are among the key highlights of the event.

Dubai Derma continues until 3rd March and is organised annually by INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions – a member of INDEX Holding, in cooperation with the Pan Arab League of Dermatology, Arab Academy of Dermatology Aesthetics (AADA) and GCC League of Dermatologists.

The event is also supported by the Indian Association of Dermatologists, Venereologists and Leprologists (IADVL), Pakistan Association of Dermatologists, Sri Lanka College of Dermatologists, Georgian Association of Photodermatology and Skin Cancer.

Dubai Derma is also a regional official supporter of the World Congress of Dermatology that will be held from July 3rd-8th and is organised by the International League of Dermatological Societies.