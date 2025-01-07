Hashr Al Maktoum inaugurates 17th session of ‘Arab Plast’ in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jan, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Hasher Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Media Incorporated Tuesday inaugurated the activities of the "Arabplast 2025" exhibition, at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre.

This is the largest exhibition for plastics, petrochemicals, rubber, sustainable industries and the circular economy in the middle East and North Africa region.

Sheikh Hasher Al Maktoum toured the exhibition, which includes 12 international pavilions, including the pavilions of the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Germany, Italy, China and India, in addition to major Gulf pavilions. He learned about the latest technologies on display, which contribute to supporting the plastics and petrochemical industries, and listened to an explanation about the development of these industries from officials of major companies representing various Gulf, Arab and European countries.

Sheikh Hasher Al Maktoum said that holding the exhibition in Dubai in its 17th session reflects Dubai's leading position as a distinguished destination for organising major exhibitions, a major player in serving industry, modern technologies, industrial and economic partnerships. The emirate is a centre that brings together industrial cadres, businessmen and investors with their various interests and fields of work.

He added that the Arabplast Exhibition gains its importance as it supports the petrochemical, plastic and rubber industries, which are a major driver of economic growth in various countries around the world.

In addition, it enhances international partnerships in these industries and provides a strategic platform for participants and visitors to explore pioneering solutions and advanced technologies that contribute to the development of this vital field.

Sheikh Hasher Al Maktoum praised the global status of Arab Plast and the increasing number of countries participating in its activities year after year. He also praised the exhibition’s keenness in its new session to support sustainability practices in the petrochemical and plastics industry, benefit from environmentally friendly technologies, and support recycling and circular economy plans.

Nidal Mohammed Kadar, the exhibition manager, said that more than 750 exhibitors from 35 Arab, European and Asian countries are participating in the exhibition, which will continue until January 9, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Austria, China, Egypt, Germany, Italy, India, South Korea, Switzerland, Vietnam and Jordan.

He added that the petrochemicals and components derived from oil and gas are used in all kinds of everyday products including packaging, plastics, clothing, detergents and tyres. Citing a study conducted by the International Energy Agency, he said that petrochemicals have become the largest driver of global demand for oil.

He stated that the plastics and petrochemical industries will be one of the leading sectors driving the economies of oil-producing countries in the coming years.