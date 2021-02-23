UrduPoint.com
Hatta Customs Center Handled 966k Tonnes Of Goods On Board 75k Trucks In 2020

Sumaira FH 34 minutes ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 09:15 PM

Hatta Customs Center handled 966k tonnes of goods on board 75k trucks in 2020

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Feb, 2021) Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director General of Dubai Customs, has reaffirmed the importance of advanced technologies used in inspection and scanning.

During a visit to Hatta Customs Center, Musabih said that the centre "facilitates trade in what has been a testing time for all. The total volume of goods in 2020 through the border crossing touched 966k tonnes on board 75.1k trucks, most of which were basic commodities like foodstuff, and building materials." He emphasised the important role the centre plays in supporting the supply chain and the import and export activity in the local market in 2020.

Musabih highlighted that outstanding capabilities of Dubai Customs, which helped it respond efficiently and handle the challenges posed by the spread of the pandemic, whilst maintaining uninterrupted trade flow.

The Director General of Dubai Customs and the visiting delegation were received by Hameed Al Rasheed, Director of Land Customs Center Management and Hamad Kajour, Senior Manager of Hatta Customs Center.

Commenting on the visit, Hameed Al Rasheed said; "Hatta Customs Center works around the clock to facilitate trade and imports and exports activity with Oman and the GCC countries. For this, we make ensure best services based on the latest technologies are provided to our clients in accordance to the GCC unified customs law. In 2020, the Center completed 90,000 transactions, made 257 seizures, checked 137,200 vehicles and dealt with 419,200 passengers."

Hamad Kajour said; "The Center deals with around 170 trucks a day in average. There is full coordination with strategic partners and relevant authorities on the regular updates of the corona virus and the precautionary measures to ensure safety for inspectors and all stakeholders."

