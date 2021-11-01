UrduPoint.com

Hatta Hospital Expansion Underway To Meet Growing Demand For Services

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 05:15 PM

Hatta Hospital expansion underway to meet growing demand for services

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Nov, 2021) Hatta Hospital has increased its bed capacity by 20 percent and is currently undergoing further expansion to meet the increase in demand of health services.

The hospital inaugurated a new state-of-the art surgery section which includes 12 in-patient rooms for general and orthopaedic surgery increasing the bed capacity by 20 percent.

Further expansion will include four modern and well-equipped rooms for obstetrics and gynaecology.

During a recent inspectional visit of the hospital, Awad Al Ketbi, Director-General of the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), was provided an overview of all the expansion work and progress.

Al Ketbi was received by Dr Saif Abdulla Al-Wali Al Badwawi, CEO of Hatta Hospital, in the presence of senior DHA officials including Ahmed Al Nuaimi, CEO of Joint Corporate Support Services and Engineer Ali Al Mansoori, Director of Engineering and Equipment Department.

Al Ketbi said that the Dubai Health Authority's aspiration for the city of Hatta is to be one of the most preferred destinations for those looking for health and wellness. He highlighted that the expansion aims to provide community members and medical tourists with the highest quality of accessible, patient-centered specialised care.

