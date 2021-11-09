Hatta to host Tough Mudder on Saturday

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Nov, 2021) DUBAI, 9th November, 2021 (WAM) – Hatta’s growing stature as a regional hub for adventure sports and adrenaline-charged challenges will receive a further boost on Saturday when it hosts the Tough Mudder – the ultimate obstacle course challenge - at Hatta Wadi Hub.

Organised in cooperation with Dubai Sports Council, this year’s Tough Mudder at Hatta has already attracted more than 1,500 participants for the two events - Tough Mudder 5K and the 10km Tough Mudder Classic. Registration is still open, and those interested can buy their participation tickets through the Trumin website (https://tickets.trumin.com/tough-mudder-dubai-2021).

The Tough Mudder 5K features ten best-in-the-industry obstacles and challenges, while 25 muddy obstacles await participants in the Tough Mudder Classic. The Tough Mudder course is designed to test the participants’ physical strength and mental grit and also encourages teamwork and camaraderie as the participants tackle the world’s roughest, toughest and muddiest obstacle course.

Mudders must conquer a series of daunting, best-in-class obstacles like the Devil’s Beard, Everest 2.0, Pyramid Scheme and the Blockness Monster, as well as a 10ft vertical climb called Berlin Wall.

At the icy Arctic Enema 2.0, participants slide into a pool filled with iced water and dive underneath a wooden beam. At Cage Crawl, they have to make their way through a ditch filled with dirty, cold water by dragging themselves backwards, while at Hangin' Tough, they need to swing from ring to ring until they make it to the other side of the water.

Organising the Tough Mudder in Hatta is aligned with the Hatta development plans of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, who recently approved new projects to support development in Hatta and enhance its position as one of the most prominent tourist attractions in the country and internationally.

Dubai Sports Council has organised several sports events in Hatta this year, including international events like the 2021 HERO Dubai Hatta, to showcase the area’s natural beauty, biodiversity and picturesque environment.

A part of the HERO Series and the only Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) mountain bike race in the Arabian Peninsula, the 2021 HERO Dubai Hatta had attracted cyclists from more than 40 countries, including the sport’s top champions.