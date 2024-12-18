Hatta Winter initiative showcases 30 unique entrepreneurial projects from Proudly from Dubai fold

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Dec, 2024) The recent launch of the Hatta Winter 2024 initiative under the supervision of the Supreme Committee to Oversee the Development of Hatta has provided an impetus to a host of participating small and emerging businesses to showcase their unique offerings to visitors from across the UAE and the globe.

The breakthrough businesses are being actively supported to explore new growth opportunities and enhance their visibility and market presence through this year’s event as part of wider efforts to promote entrepreneurship in Dubai.

Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, has been instrumental in creating the opportunity for a promising bunch of entrepreneurs to participate in the event and showcase their products and businesses to residents and visitors flocking to five enthralling festivals underway across Hatta as part of the initiative.

The Hatta Winter showcase features 30 projects from members of Brand Dubai’s Proudly from Dubai fold. The initiative aims to support promising ventures by budding entrepreneurs, providing them with opportunities for growth, development, and expansion.

Proudly from Dubaihighlights the success stories of businesses born in Dubai and tells the story of innovation and creativity shaping Dubai’s business and entrepreneurial culture. Brand Dubai is committed to involving more and more members from its growing Proudly from Dubai network in major events held round the year across the emirate with the goal of promoting and raising awareness about them and their products.

Khawla Al Hashemi, Member of the Organising Committee of the Hatta Winter Festival, said, “The Hatta Winter initiative represents an ideal opportunity for entrepreneurs who are members of Proudly from Dubai to showcase their diverse and innovative products to a larger audience from all over the UAE and beyond. Last year, the event welcomed over 500,000 visitors from the UAE and the Gulf region, creating a significant market and an ideal opportunity for such enterprises, with a sizeable number of them led by young entrepreneurs from the Hatta region. We see this as strong validation for the local economy in addition to the region’s significant tourism potential. The continued success of the event aligns with the goals of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan and the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, collectively benefiting local communities.”

She added, “We foster strong relationships with all members of the Proudly from Dubai network, and we are committed to providing them with every form of support. We welcome the opportunity to work closely with entrepreneurs from around the UAE looking to expand their business or achieve greater visibility. Through our media expertise, we strive to create all the necessary conditions to spotlight ambitious, determined talents and assist them in achieving their goals.”

The Hatta Winter initiative features five festivals that provide visitors the opportunity to explore an array of products offered by businesses from the Proudly from Dubai fold.

Held across the Hatta region, these include the Hatta Winter Festival, organised by Brand Dubai on the banks of the Leem Lake; the Hatta Cultural Nights, presented by the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority; the Hatta Honey Festival and the Hatta Agricultural Festival, both hosted by Dubai Municipality; and Hatta x DSF, organised by the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism. Each festival will feature a mix of community, cultural, and entertainment activities, offering unique experiences to people of all ages.

Expressing their deep gratitude and appreciation to the Supreme Committee to Oversee the Development of Hatta, Brand Dubai, and all partner entities involved in organising the Hatta Winter initiative, participating entrepreneurs emphasised their commitment to being bankable partners in creating an unforgettable experience for visitors. They voiced their appreciation for the opportunity to be part of an exceptional event, which has quickly established itself as a major tourist draw not just in Dubai but across the UAE and the wider region.

Products showcased by the 30 participating entrepreneurs this year include textiles, fabrics, apparel and accessories, food and beverages, as also elegant and aesthetically designed artefacts and ethnic items. Coffee lovers can enjoy their preferred beverage in a wide range of flavours and forms offered by participating outlets, from hot and iced brews to matcha variants served in unconventional and creative ways. Additionally, enthusiasts of Asian cuisine can indulge their taste buds at a host of participating restaurants. The food selection from Proudly from Dubai outlets includes special burger recipes, freshly baked goodies, pastries, and a variety of desserts.

Additionally, ten enterprises under the ‘Projects of Emirati Families Products’ initiative are participating in the Hatta Winter Festival. These outstanding entrepreneurs from the Hatta region will be present to showcase the creativity of Emirati heritage through their unique products. Their involvement enriches local culture and supports Hatta's community economy.

The products range from luxurious Emirati and oriental perfumes and high-quality incense blends to suit all tastes, to elegant traditional jalabiyas that blend modern style with authentic Emirati heritage. Also featured are handcrafted traditional women's attire (makhawir) inspired by Emirati heritage. The festival organisers are committed to supporting these family businesses, giving visitors the opportunity to enjoy high-quality local products rooted in authentic Emirati culture.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai, a partner of the Hatta Winter initiative, is supporting the event by offering the ‘Hatta Express’ bus service, with 14 trips daily from Dubai directly to Hatta. The RTA has also designated more than 1,100 parking slots exclusively for the event. To transport visitors from the parking areas to event venues, 17 buses are in operation, along with shuttle buses ferrying visitors to the crest of the Hatta Dam area.