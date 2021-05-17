ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th May, 2021) Hattal of Yas Horse Racing Management under H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, won the second round (2000-metre Group 1) of the 28th edition of the UAE President's Cup World Series for Purebred Arabian Horses at the Paris Longchamp Racecourse in France, on Sunday.

The UAE's world series will be held as part of the146th running of the historical and coveted Preakness Stakes.

Faisal Al Rahmani, General Coordinator of the UAE President's Cup World Series for Purebred Arabian Horses, presented the cup to Hattal trainer Thomas Demeaulte and jockey Ioritz Mendizabal.

Held under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, with the support of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and the directives of H.

H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, the series promotes the UAE's efforts to promote global awareness about purebred Arabian horses and their significance in the UAE's culture and history.

The US hosted the first race on the world series' 2021 agenda, which was expanded to include races across 15 countries around the world, including the UAE, Tunisia and Argentina.

Established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan to promote and celebrate Arabian horses, especially in Europe and North America, and to prove that they can race competitively with thoroughbred horses, the UAE President's Cup Series is the first international race series for Arabian horses and remains the premier race for the breed.