Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano Resumes On-and-off Again Eruption
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 20, 2025 | 11:45 AM
HONOLULU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Mar, 2025) Hawaii's most active volcano resumed erupting Wednesday after a weeklong pause.
Kilauea began continuously releasing lava from its summit caldera inside Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, the US Geological Survey said. The molten rock was contained within the park and wasn't threatening residential areas.
The volcano began its current eruption on 23rd December.
It has stopped and resumed more than a dozen times since. The shortest episode lasted 13 hours, while the longest lasted eight days.
Each time, the volcano has sent lava shooting high into the sky from caldera vents, creating a dramatic sight for park visitors.
The eruption is the sixth recorded at Kilauea’s summit since 2020.
Hawaii Volcanoes National Park encompasses the summits of two of the world’s most active volcanoes: Kilauea and Mauna Loa. Kilauea also erupted in June and September 2024.
Recent Stories
UAE leaders congratulate President of Tunisia on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 March 2025
Sultan bin Ahmed attends Government Communication Talk Forum
EU leaders, social partners meet in Brussels for Tripartite Social Summit
Final preparations complete for Dubai International Arabian Horse Championship
UN staff member killed in central Gaza blast, five others injured
Big Heart Foundation calls on community to support 20,000 orphans in Gaza
World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit set to launch on 8 April
Celebrating Zayed Humanitarian Day revival of noble ethical values: Ruler of Fuj ..
CBUAE maintains interest rates unchanged at 4.40%
ADQ, Energy Capital Partners to establish $25 billion US-based investment partne ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano resumes on-and-off again eruption6 minutes ago
-
UAE leaders congratulate President of Tunisia on Independence Day21 minutes ago
-
Sultan bin Ahmed attends Government Communication Talk Forum9 hours ago
-
EU leaders, social partners meet in Brussels for Tripartite Social Summit10 hours ago
-
Final preparations complete for Dubai International Arabian Horse Championship10 hours ago
-
UN staff member killed in central Gaza blast, five others injured10 hours ago
-
Big Heart Foundation calls on community to support 20,000 orphans in Gaza11 hours ago
-
World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit set to launch on 8 April11 hours ago
-
Celebrating Zayed Humanitarian Day revival of noble ethical values: Ruler of Fujairah12 hours ago
-
CBUAE maintains interest rates unchanged at 4.40%12 hours ago
-
ADQ, Energy Capital Partners to establish $25 billion US-based investment partnership12 hours ago
-
Fitch upgrades United Arab Bank's Viability Ratings to 'bb-'; affirms Long-term Ratings at 'BBB+’, ..13 hours ago