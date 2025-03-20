(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HONOLULU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Mar, 2025) Hawaii's most active volcano resumed erupting Wednesday after a weeklong pause.

Kilauea began continuously releasing lava from its summit caldera inside Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, the US Geological Survey said. The molten rock was contained within the park and wasn't threatening residential areas.

The volcano began its current eruption on 23rd December.

It has stopped and resumed more than a dozen times since. The shortest episode lasted 13 hours, while the longest lasted eight days.

Each time, the volcano has sent lava shooting high into the sky from caldera vents, creating a dramatic sight for park visitors.

The eruption is the sixth recorded at Kilauea’s summit since 2020.

Hawaii Volcanoes National Park encompasses the summits of two of the world’s most active volcanoes: Kilauea and Mauna Loa. Kilauea also erupted in June and September 2024.