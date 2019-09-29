Hazza Al Mansoori conducts Osteology aboard ISS

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Sep, 2019) Hazza Al Mansoori, the first Emirati astronaut, has shared a series of photos with the team at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, MBRSC, conducting an experiment on bone status indexes, body composition, and endocrine regulation in astronauts. This experiment on Osteology is conducted in cooperation with the Russian Space Agency Roscosmos.

The pictures show Al Mansoori and the Russian cosmonaut Oleg Skripochka while using the station’s equipment to conduct the experiment. Al Mansoori also appears in a different picture as he calculates his body mass index to study the impact of microgravity on bone density.

Al Mansoori regularly communicates with the Emirati engineers at MBRSC’s ground station in Dubai and Russia’s Mission Control Centre, to brief them on his scientific experiments and daily routine, and send pictures and videos, while on board the ISS.

Al Mansoori will conduct 16 scientific experiments in cooperation with international space agencies, including Roscosmos, the European Space Agency, ESA, NASA, and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, JAXA. Six of these experiments will be conducted in microgravity, and the results of the two environments will later be compared. The experiments include studying the reaction of vital indicators of the human body aboard the ISS, as well as other physical, biological and chemical experiments.

According to MBRSC, Al Mansoori is the first astronaut from the Arab region to participate in such research.