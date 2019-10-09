Hazza Al Mansoori reveals post-flight details

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Oct, 2019) First Emirati astronaut, Hazza Al Mansoori made his first media appearance after his mission to the International Space Station, ISS, in a joint press conference with the Russian astronaut, Aleksey Ovchinin at the Yuri Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Centre in stars City, Moscow, Russia. The press conference shed light on Al Mansoori’s space mission.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, MBRSC, confirmed that Hazza Al Mansoori will finish his medical check ups and tests on Friday 11th October; meanwhile, preparations for his return are underway.

"I’m proud of completing this mission which is only the start for manned space missions," Al Mansoori said during the press conference. "I am only the first, and queues of future astronauts will follow. I am determined to share the experience with the young generations who are interested in this vital sector for the UAE," he added.

"In the UAE, we persevere in any field we enter. We are now working in the space sector and manned missions, and we will continue to do so," Al Mansoori stated; referring that, "the mission had another objective, which is presenting a role model for the next generation to look up to. Thank you, wise leadership for creating a motivational environment for everyone."

Regarding the scientific studies, Al Mansoori said he participated in 16 study before, during, and after the mission; including six studies performed at the ISS in a nearly zero-gravity environment, in partnership with international space agencies. He further highlighted that he is in good health and recovering swiftly.

"Scientific mission conducted aimed at studying the microgravity effect on the human heart, and vital bodily functions, balance, in addition to sensory time adjustment during short-term space missions, as information available on short-term missions are very limited," Al Mansoori said.

"The region had other Arab astronauts including Prince Sultan bin Abdel Aziz from KSA, and Mohamed Fares from Syria; however, they did not go through the similar scientific experiments. Performed on an Arab for the first time, the scientific studies have added value to our mission," Al Mansoori explained. "It is fundamental for the future of the UAE’s manned space missions to have joined other countries in having scientific studies conducted abroad ISS."

Al Mansoori has addressed the Arab region in a message during the press conference, saying, "The Arab region has to scoop this opportunity to start planning for future generations in the space sector," he said. "Children nowadays speak about Hazza Al Mansoori and Sultan Al Neyadi. The generation witnessing this mission, are inspired to become part of significant scientific fields in 20 years from now," he added.

Al Mansoori returned to earth aboard the Soyuz MS-12, after concluding historic mission to the ISS on 3rd October 2019, spending eight days through which he conducted a number of intense scientific experiments, including MBRSC’s "Science in Space" initiative.

Carrying on his scientific mission, Al Mansoori conducted a number of studies, including thorough medical studies by specialists, and overseen by Doctor Hanan Al-Suwaidi, in the Yuri Gagarin centre at Stars City in Moscow, Russia. Six of these experiments were conducted in microgravity to study the reaction of vital indicators of the human body aboard the ISS, Brain DTI, Osteology, motor control, time perception in microgravity, Fluidics (fluid dynamics in space), and DNAm-Age. Al Mansoori was the first astronaut from the Arab region to participate in such research.