FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Sep, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, stressed that the journey of Hazza Al Mansoori to the International Space Station is a historic event and pivotal moment in the UAE's record of achievements, inspiring the people of the world.

Sheikh Hamad congratulated the Emirati people, as well as the Arabs, on Al Mansoori’s accomplishment while pointing out that the UAE is proud of its children and nothing is now impossible, due to the country’s culture of work and excellence.

The UAE Space Agency today organised a session documenting Al Mansoori's eight-day journey as the first Emirati and Arab astronaut to travel to the International Space Station, held at the Ministry of Culture and Knowledge Development in Fujairah, in the presence of Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi, President of the UAE Federation for Bodybuilding and Fitness.

The session’s attendees watched, on a large screen, the moment when Al Mansoori boarded the Russian spacecraft, "Soyuz MS15," at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

Al Mansoori's mission embodies the ambition of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan to send Emiratis to space, as he believed in their abilities and was keen to make the UAE a player in this sector. This approach was continued by the country’s leadership, culminating in the launch of the National Space Programme in April 2017 by the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

Al Mansoori's journey reflects the vision of the UAE's leadership and the determination and willpower of the country’s youth, as well as their resolve to lead globally in all areas.