Hazza And Theyab Bin Zayed Offer Condolences To Martyrs' Families

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 10:15 PM

Hazza and Theyab bin Zayed offer condolences to Martyrs' families

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Sep, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council and H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Al Wahda sports and Cultural Club Monday offered condolences on the death of nation's martyrs: Saeed Ahmed Rashid Al Mansouri, Nasser Mohammed Hamad Al Kaabi, Zayed Musallam Suhail Al Ameri, and Saleh Hassan Saleh bin Amr, and Saeed Ahmed Rashid Al Mansouri, who martyred while performing their national duty in operations field.

While visiting the mourning majlis at Al Foah and Manazef Areas in Al Ain and Al Shawamekh and Bani Yas areas in Abu Dhabi, they extended their heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyrs. They also prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest their souls in Paradise and to grant patience and solace to their families.

Sports Martyrs Shaheed Abu Dhabi Bani Rashid

