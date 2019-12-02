Hazza bin Tahnoun inaugurates 48th National Day celebrations in Al Ain

(@imziishan)

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Dec, 2019) Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan Under-Secretary of the Court of the Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in the Al Ain Region, inaugurated the local 48th National Day celebrations, organised by the Al Ain Municipality and held on 2nd and 3rd December at the Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan Stadium in Al Ain City.

Sheikh Hazza witnessed the opening celebration in the stadium, which included a national operetta, entitled, "Here the UAE," as well as an artistic ceremony featuring famous singers from the UAE and the Arab region, as well as entertainment and heritage performances.

The inauguration was attended by Eng. Ali Khalifa Al Qamzy, Acting Director-General of the Al Ain Region Municipality, and several officials.