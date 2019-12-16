UrduPoint.com
Hazza Bin Tahnoun Receives 'Journey Of The Union' Initiative Participants

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 01:45 AM

Hazza bin Tahnoun receives 'Journey of the Union' initiative participants

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Dec, 2019) Sheikh Hazza bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Under-Secretary of the Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, today received leading students participating in the 'Journey of the Union' initiative, accompanied by Fatma Al Kaabi, Director of the initiative.

The initiative was organised by the Al Bait Mtwahid Association, in cooperation with the Ministry of education.

During the meeting, Sheikh Hazza was briefed about the initiative’s goals and side activities, which aim to raise awareness about the progress achieved by the country, as well as the importance of the cultural and tourism sites to be visited as part of the initiative’s programme.

"We are happy about Sheikh Hazza’s receiving the participants of the third edition of the initiative," Al Kaabi said, noting that the 28 participants come from all of the country’s emirates and are excellent students.

She also pointed out that the participating students will visit several famous Emirati locations and meet with a number of leading national figures.

After the meeting, the students toured the Al Ain Oasis and learnt about its history. The oasis covers an area of 3,000 acres and is included in the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation, UNESCO, World Heritage List.

