Hazza bin Zayed attends graduation ceremony at Khalifa bin Zayed Air College

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Dec, 2024) H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region, has attended the graduation ceremony of the 54th batch of cadet pilot officers and 14th batch of female cadet pilot officers at Khalifa bin Zayed Air College in Al Ain.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed congratulated the graduates, wishing them continued success in serving the nation and safeguarding its achievements and interests. He commended the college for its role in preparing an elite personnel of UAE national talents and military leaders capable of adapting to the rapid developments in the modern world.

The graduation ceremony was attended by Mattar Salem Ali Al Dhaheri, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Defence, and Major General Pilot Sheikh Ahmed bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces; along with senior officials, high-ranking officers from the UAE Armed Forces and Ministry of Defence, and families of the graduates.

The event commenced with the UAE national anthem, followed by a recitation of verses from the Holy Quran. Brigadier General Staff Saif Abdullah Al Mesafri, Commander of Khalifa bin Zayed Air College, then delivered a speech welcoming H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the patron of the event, and distinguished guests.

He highlighted the unwavering support of the leadership, which has been instrumental in transforming Khalifa bin Zayed Air College into a world-class academic institution, as its tailored programmes have earned international accreditation by meeting the highest academic and military standards.

The graduates participated in a military march in front of the main podium before collectively taking the Oath of Allegiance.

They pledged their loyalty to the UAE, to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces. They vowed to safeguard the nation’s security and sovereignty, defend its borders and airspace, obey their superiors’ orders, and execute them faithfully across land, sea and air, while upholding and protecting their arms.

In his address to the graduates, the Commander of Khalifa bin Zayed Air College said, “Today, as you take the Oath of Allegiance, you embark on a significant phase of your career pathway. As the defenders of our nation, you uphold the honour and deep-rooted values of military service, safeguarding the accomplishments of the Union and raising its flag high in the skies of glory, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.”

H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan honoured the top-performing graduates by awarding them certificates of achievement and congratulating them on their academic and military excellence. His Highness wished them success as they join the UAE Armed Forces and urged them to fulfill their national duties with dedication and sincerity.

The ceremony included the symbolic handover of the college colours from the 54th batch to the 55th batch, accompanied by a pledge to uphold and honour the flag. The parade commander then sought permission from H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan to march the graduates off the field. The graduates exited in a coordinated military formation, reflecting their pride and honour in serving as protectors of the homeland.