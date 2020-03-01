UrduPoint.com
Hazza Bin Zayed Attends Graduation Ceremony Of Khalifa Bin Zayed Air College's 49th Batch

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 01st March 2020 | 09:30 PM

Hazza bin Zayed attends graduation ceremony of Khalifa Bin Zayed Air College's 49th batch

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Mar, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, attended the graduation ceremony of the 49th batch of the Khalifa Bin Zayed Air College in Al Ain.

Sheikh Hazza, accompanied by Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, inspected the guard of honour at the graduation ceremony and congratulated the graduate cadets on their track record of successes and their decision to opt for joining the armed forces.

He urged them to continue to learn and seize available learning opportunities to hone their skills and enhance their knowledge in areas of military sciences, both theoretically and practically.

Addressing the function, Brigadier Pilot Hamoud Ali Juma Al Shehhi, Commander of the College thanked Sheikh Hazza for attending the graduation ceremony, expressing pride that the 49th batch includes Arab nationals from Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Jordan and Sudan.

He remarked that Emirati first Astronaut Hazza Al Mansouri graduated from the Khalifa Bin Zayed Air College before "carrying his nation's ambitions high into the space in a significant step on the path toward translating the visionary vision of the UAE leadership about the capabilities of Emirati people to make qualitative achievements for the common good of humanity large."

The graduates pledged to maintain the safety and security of the UAE, obey the orders of their commanders and all orders issued from the leaders to safeguard the nation and harness all their potential, knowledge and command skills in serving the nation.

