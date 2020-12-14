(@ChaudhryMAli88)

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Dec, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, witnessed this morning the graduation of the 50th batch of pilots and the tenth batch of females pilots from Khalifa Bin Zayed Air College in Al Ain.

The ceremony was attended by Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, Lt. General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, a number of senior officials, Armed Forces officers, the police, military attachés, as well as the families of graduates.