Hazza Bin Zayed Attends Iftar Banquet Hosted By Saeed Eid Al Ghafli In Abu Dhabi
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 27, 2025 | 05:15 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Mar, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, has attended a Ramadan iftar banquet hosted in his honour by Saeed Eid Al Ghafli at his home in the Rabdan area in Abu Dhabi.
Saeed Eid Al Ghafli and his family welcomed H.H.
Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed, who engaged in cordial conversation with attendees, reaffirming the strong social bonds that unite the UAE community.
H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan also exchanged Ramadan greetings with attendees, praying for continued prosperity, security and stability for the UAE, its leadership, people and residents during this holy month.
Saeed Eid Al Ghafli and his family expressed their appreciation for the visit, emphasising its significance in strengthening the values of social cohesion and connection that distinguish the Emirati society.
Recent Stories
MoHRE fines 22 Domestic Worker Recruitment Offices in February
Al Ansari Holding contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
Egypt strongly condemns Israeli incursion in Syria
Mansour bin Zayed receives winners of Agricultural Excellence Award
Hazza bin Zayed attends Iftar banquet hosted by Saeed Eid Al Ghafli in Abu Dhabi
Dar Global contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
AD Ports Group to develop petroleum storage terminal at Khalifa Port
AQUA Properties contributes AED1 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign
Prescott Real Estate Development contributes 6 residential units to support 'Fat ..
Jafza expands Logistics Park with AED90 million investment t
Emirates Islamic contributes AED5 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign
Zhongguancun Forum opens in Beijing to explore tech innovations
More Stories From Middle East
-
MoHRE fines 22 Domestic Worker Recruitment Offices in February3 minutes ago
-
Al Ansari Holding contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign3 minutes ago
-
Egypt strongly condemns Israeli incursion in Syria3 minutes ago
-
Mansour bin Zayed receives winners of Agricultural Excellence Award3 minutes ago
-
Hazza bin Zayed attends Iftar banquet hosted by Saeed Eid Al Ghafli in Abu Dhabi4 minutes ago
-
Dar Global contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign2 hours ago
-
AD Ports Group to develop petroleum storage terminal at Khalifa Port2 hours ago
-
AQUA Properties contributes AED1 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign2 hours ago
-
Kuwait oil price up 4 cents to $77.40 pb2 hours ago
-
Prescott Real Estate Development contributes 6 residential units to support 'Father Endowments'2 hours ago
-
Jafza expands Logistics Park with AED90 million investment t2 hours ago
-
Emirates Islamic contributes AED5 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign2 hours ago