Hazza bin Zayed attends Iftar banquet hosted by Saeed Eid Al Ghafli in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Mar, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, has attended a Ramadan iftar banquet hosted in his honour by Saeed Eid Al Ghafli at his home in the Rabdan area in Abu Dhabi.

Saeed Eid Al Ghafli and his family welcomed H.H.

Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed, who engaged in cordial conversation with attendees, reaffirming the strong social bonds that unite the UAE community.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan also exchanged Ramadan greetings with attendees, praying for continued prosperity, security and stability for the UAE, its leadership, people and residents during this holy month.

Saeed Eid Al Ghafli and his family expressed their appreciation for the visit, emphasising its significance in strengthening the values of social cohesion and connection that distinguish the Emirati society.