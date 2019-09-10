Hazza bin Zayed briefed on latest initiatives of Abu Dhabi Global Market

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Sep, 2019) ABU DHABI,10th September 2019 (WAM) - H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, today toured the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) and was briefed on the latest milestones and achievements of the Registration Authority, the Financial Services Regulatory Authority, the ADGM Courts, ADGM academy and Hub71.

During the visit, Sheikh Hazza was briefed on the latest initiatives of the ADGM Courts, including the recently launched digital courtroom which is the first of its kind globally. The unique digital courtroom is in line with ADGM Courts' commitment to delivering an innovative dispute resolution jurisdiction that responds to the dynamic needs of businesses and investors, and reinforces the position of Abu Dhabi and the UAE as a leading global business hub.

Sheikh Hazza was accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Executive Committee and; Dr. Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office; Jassim Mohammed Buatabh Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Department of Finance; and Saif Mohamed AL Hajeri. Chairman of Department of Economic Development.

Sheikh Hazza was welcomed by Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, and Chairman of ADGM, in the presence of other senior members of the ADGM team.

ADGM also presented the trusted regulatory, judicial and dispute resolution ecosystem available to companies and investors at ADGM, in addition to the efforts of the ADGM Academy to deliver bespoke training programmes that address the needs of the business community in Abu Dhabi and the region. During the same event, the team from HUB71, a Mubadala initiative supported by ADGM, demonstrated their role and efforts in supporting tech start-ups through the innovative incentives they provide to these companies.

Commenting on the visit, Al Sayegh said: "We are profoundly grateful for the continuous support we receive from the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed. At ADGM, we are committed to contributing to the Abu Dhabi Economic Vision and reinforcing the position of Abu Dhabi, and the UAE, as a global business hub. To this end, we look forward to continued collaborations with entities from both the public and private sector to develop an ecosystem that supports sustainable development, economic diversification and the digital transformation in the UAE."