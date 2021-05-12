UrduPoint.com
Hazza Bin Zayed Congratulates President, VP, AD Crown Prince On Eid Al-Fitr

Muhammad Irfan 9 hours ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 02:30 AM

Hazza bin Zayed congratulates President, VP, AD Crown Prince on Eid al-Fitr

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th May, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr.

He wished him good health and more prosperity and happiness for the people of the UAE.

He also congratulated His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Supreme Council Members, Their Highnesses Rulers of the Emirates, Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers, on the occasion.

