Hazza Bin Zayed Congratulates President, VP And Mohamed Bin Zayed On Holy Month Of Ramadan

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 12:15 AM

Hazza bin Zayed congratulates President, VP and Mohamed bin Zayed on Holy Month of Ramadan

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Apr, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the advent of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

He also congratulated Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers, on the occasion of Ramadan, wishing the month would be one full of goodness and love.

