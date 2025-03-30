Hazza bin Zayed congratulates President, VPs, Rulers on Eid Al-Fitr

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Mar, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates; His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr.

He wished them good health and more prosperity and happiness for the people of the UAE.

He also extended his congratulations to the Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers, the people of the UAE, the residents, and the peoples of the world on this blessed occasion.

He prayed to Allah the Almighty to continue bestowing security, safety, prosperity, and stability upon the UAE under the wise leadership of President H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed said, "On this blessed occasion, the values of fraternity, compassion, tolerance, and social solidarity, upon which the UAE was founded, are deeply embodied, thanks to the vision of its wise leadership.

"These values continue to reinforce the spirit of love, peace, and human fraternity among all peoples of the world."