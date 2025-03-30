Open Menu

Hazza Bin Zayed Congratulates President, VPs, Rulers On Eid Al-Fitr

Umer Jamshaid Published March 30, 2025 | 12:16 AM

Hazza bin Zayed congratulates President, VPs, Rulers on Eid Al-Fitr

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Mar, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates; His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr.

He wished them good health and more prosperity and happiness for the people of the UAE.

He also extended his congratulations to the Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers, the people of the UAE, the residents, and the peoples of the world on this blessed occasion.

He prayed to Allah the Almighty to continue bestowing security, safety, prosperity, and stability upon the UAE under the wise leadership of President H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed said, "On this blessed occasion, the values of fraternity, compassion, tolerance, and social solidarity, upon which the UAE was founded, are deeply embodied, thanks to the vision of its wise leadership.

"These values continue to reinforce the spirit of love, peace, and human fraternity among all peoples of the world."

Related Topics

Prime Minister World UAE Rashid All Court Love

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler to perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Khuzam' ..

RAK Ruler to perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Khuzam's Eid Grand Musalla

3 minutes ago
 UAQ Ruler to perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Ahmed b ..

UAQ Ruler to perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla Mosque

3 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Prime Minister of M ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Prime Minister of Montenegro

3 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates UAE President, VPs, ..

Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates UAE President, VPs, Rulers on Eid Al-Fitr

4 minutes ago
 Rulers of Emirates, Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers c ..

Rulers of Emirates, Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers congratulate UAE President, VPs ..

4 minutes ago
 Hazza bin Zayed to offer Eid Al-Fitr prayer at She ..

Hazza bin Zayed to offer Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheikh Khalifa Grand Mosque

4 minutes ago
Hazza bin Zayed congratulates President, VPs, Rule ..

Hazza bin Zayed congratulates President, VPs, Rulers on Eid Al-Fitr

5 minutes ago
 Sheikha Fatima sends Eid greetings to wives of Ara ..

Sheikha Fatima sends Eid greetings to wives of Arab, Islamic leaders

5 minutes ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate heads of Arab, Isl ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate heads of Arab, Islamic states on Eid Al-Fitr

5 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler to offer Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Shei ..

Fujairah Ruler to offer Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Fujai ..

5 minutes ago
 Over 4.1 million gather at Grand Mosque on 29th ni ..

Over 4.1 million gather at Grand Mosque on 29th night of Ramadan

5 minutes ago
 BREAKING: Sunday first day of Eid Al-Fitr in UAE: ..

BREAKING: Sunday first day of Eid Al-Fitr in UAE: Presidential Court

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East