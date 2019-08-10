Hazza bin Zayed congratulates UAE leaders on Eid Al Adha

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Aug, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on the occasion of Eid Al Adha, wishing him continued good health and wellbeing and further prosperity to the people of the UAE.

H.H.

Sheikh Hazza also extended his Eid greetings to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, Deputy Rulers, and Crown Princes.

Sheikh Hazza prayed to Allah Almighty to keep the UAE a land of goodness, tolerance, well-being, and prosperity.