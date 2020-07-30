Hazza bin Zayed congratulates UAE Leaders on Eid Al Adha

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jul, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on the occasion of Eid Al Adha, wishing him continued good health and wellbeing.

H.H.

Sheikh Hazza also extended his Eid greetings to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, Crown Princes and Deputies Ruler.

Sheikh Hazza expressed his best wishes for the UAE people and residents, praying to The Almighty Allah to keep the UAE as an oasis of security, peace, stability, giving and prosperity.