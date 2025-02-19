Hazza bin Zayed inaugurates Al Saad residential project in Al Ain Region

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Feb, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, has inaugurated Al Saad residential project in Al Ain Region. The AED993.7 million project includes 306 residential units, spread over 1.23 million square metres.

During the inauguration ceremony, H.H. Sheikh Hazza was briefed on the project's specifications, including the exterior and interior designs. All residential villas were built in compliance with the latest global standards and best practices to meet the demands of Emirati citizens in a way that fosters social welfare and contributes to the creation of an integrated, modern residential environment that enhances quality of life.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza emphasised the importance of Al Saad residential project as a key initiative aimed at providing an integrated living environment that meets the needs of citizens in line with the highest standards and modern engineering specifications.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza highlighted the project's role in supporting comprehensive and sustainable social and urban development in Al Ain by delivering advanced housing solutions that enhance quality of life and foster stronger community bonds.

He praised the efforts of the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority and the Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre in delivering the various facilities and infrastructure of Al Saad residential project on schedule, stressing the importance of continuously adopting the latest innovations, technologies and designs in construction to ensure the highest levels of efficiency and sustainability.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza also reaffirmed the project’s role in providing an integrated living environment that meets the aspirations of Emirati citizens and enhances their quality of family life, aligning with the leadership’s vision to achieve sustainable development and social wellbeing across all aspects of life.

Villas in Al Saad residential project, which is overseen by the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre, consist of five bedrooms in a total area of 505 square metres, built on residential lots of 2,025 square metres each. In addition to residential villas, the project features integrated community and service facilities, such as three commercial complexes with 18 stores, three mosques with a total capacity of 2,260 worshippers, 34 parks, and a community centre (majlis) covering a total area of 674 square metres.

During the inauguration ceremony, H.H. Sheikh Hazza was accompanied by Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Dr Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi; Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport – Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the board of Directors of Abu Dhabi Housing Authority; Hamad Hareb Al Muhairi, Director General of Abu Dhabi Housing Authority; Engineer Hamad Ali Al Dhaheri, Undersecretary of the Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi; Rashed Abdulkarim Al Blooshi, the Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development; and Engineer Maysarah Mahmoud Eid, Acting Director General of Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre.

Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport – Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, said: “The Al Saad residential project embodies the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority’s efforts to build integrated residential communities that provide innovative residential choices for citizens, in accordance with the highest international standards. This is a significant step forward in advancing the vision and directives of our wise leadership, which prioritise citizens' welfare, stable families, and adequate housing.

“The project is a significant addition to the extensive portfolio of residential projects the authority is striving to complete across Abu Dhabi, which reflects our commitment to shaping a sustainable residential system that improves the lives of citizens in Al Ain,” he added.

Hamad Hareb Al Muhairi, Director General of Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, stated: “The Al Saad residential project was designed to meet the growing demands of citizens, while also supporting the ongoing expansion of Al Ain Region. It was thoughtfully created to enhance citizens’ quality of life by accommodating their needs in terms of space and design. As we go forward, we will continue to focus on integrated communities that provide citizens with the necessary services and amenities.

“More importantly, the authority will allow the beneficiaries to choose their homes, fostering family cohesion and addressing each individual’s needs in accordance with his or her social and family circumstances.”

Commenting on the inauguration, Engineer Maysarah Mahmoud Eid, Acting Director General of Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre, said: “By working together with the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, we reiterate our unwavering commitment to improving the lives of the people we serve. We will continue to provide superior public and community facilities that ensure comfort, follow the most stringent sustainability guidelines, and raise living standards across the emirate.”

Since its establishment in 2012, the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority has significantly contributed to the provision of appropriate government housing for the citizens of the emirate of Abu Dhabi. It has supervised the delivery of residential plots and ready-made housing, approved housing loans and granted exemptions from housing loans, with the total value of these benefits reaching more than AED162 billion, benefitting more than 118,700 Emirati citizens.

