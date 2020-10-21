Hazza bin Zayed inaugurates ‘Al Samha’ housing project for Emiratis in Abu Dhabi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Oct, 2020) Following the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has inaugurated ‘Al Samha’ housing project for Emiratis in Abu Dhabi in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, and other members of the Executive Council.

Part of the integrated Emirati Housing Communities programme, the 520,000 sqm project includes 250 residential villas (150 in Al Samha West and 100 in Al Samha East), costing a total of AED674m. Abu Dhabi Housing Authority was responsible for completing the construction work, in collaboration with Abu Dhabi General Services Company (Musanada). Villas will be allocated to Emirati citizens, and feature heritage design touches that reflect Emirati national identity and heritage.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed was briefed on the project’s infrastructure, including the construction specifications, design features, ‘smart’ fire detection sensors, and fire and safety systems to be installed in all 250 villas. He emphasised that the systems should be carefully checked and tested for their effectiveness prior and post installation.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed said: "Abu Dhabi housing projects reflect the leadership’s vision and commitment to providing high-quality housing that enhances the wellbeing of Emiratis in line with the highest international standards, by launching housing initiatives and programmes that meet the needs of the citizens in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and contributes to further developing their residential environments, and provide them with the needed housing services that accommodate the requirements of Emirati families.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed praised the efforts of Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, Abu Dhabi General Services Company (Musanada), and their partners in Al Samha housing project for following the leadership’s directives regarding housing services that help achieve social stability and wellbeing among Emirati citizens in Abu Dhabi.

His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed said: "To deliver the vision of our wise leadership, we will continue to meet the needs of all members in our society and build comprehensive and integrated housing projects for Emirati citizens that benefit from modern infrastructure while preserving the particularities of Emirati identity."

His Highness added: "Emirati neighbourhood projects provide a multitude of premium housing options and services that support social stability and enhance the lifestyle in the emirate."

Abu Dhabi provides various housing services that suit all needs of its community, and will continue to work on developing distinguished projects in line with world-class concepts of residential neighbourhoods and enhance the lifestyle in the emirate."

Villas in the project are 497sqm each, and include five bedrooms, a majlis, a dining room, two living rooms, a kitchen, a store room, a laundry room, a maid’s room, a driver’s room and other facilities.

To further the government's strategy to encourage the private sector to invest in housing, and with the aim to align procedures and improve and accelerate services provided to citizens, the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority signed a MoU with the IMC Investment Group and its subsidiaries, within the model villas initiative. The MOU aims to help citizens choose interior designs, furniture and other services provided.