Hazza bin Zayed inaugurates Al Taf missile boat at NAVDEX 2025

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Feb, 2025) ABU DHABI, 18th February, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, has inaugurated Al Taf missile boat during a ceremony at Marina pier at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, during the Naval Defence and Maritime Security Exhibition (NAVDEX 2025).

During his tour of the 62-metre-long vessel, H.H. Sheikh Hazza was briefed on its advanced defence capabilities and cutting-edge technologies, including state-of-the-art navigation and surveillance systems, integrated protection systems against surface and aerial threats, comprehensive electronic warfare capabilities, automated control systems and next-generation smart weaponry.

These capabilities bolster the vessel’s operational readiness and flexibility to counter various threats across diverse maritime environments.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza emphasised that Al Taf missile boat represents a strategic addition to the UAE Armed Forces’ naval defence capabilities, thanks to its high operational efficiency and advanced technologies that reinforce combat readiness and enhance the effectiveness of the naval forces in executing various missions and operational duties.

Sheikh Hazza praised the UAE’s significant advances in naval defence industries, made possible through the unwavering support of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. These advances underscore the importance of ongoing investment in developing defence systems, enhancing strategic partnerships and strengthening technological leadership in this vital sector.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza was accompanied during the inauguration ceremony by Staff Major General Sheikh Ahmed bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, as well as several senior officers and officials.

Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan also visited the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX 2025) and reviewed a range of innovations and advanced technologies in the defence and security industries. He received detailed briefings on prominent systems and equipment showcased by national and international companies.

Al Taf missile boat is part of the UAE’s broader strategy to enhance its naval capabilities by equipping the UAE Armed Forces with state-of-the-art vessels featuring cutting-edge defence systems and technologies. This strategic project reflects the country’s commitment to supporting the local defence industry and strengthening naval fleet readiness to safeguard territorial waters and ensure maritime security.

NAVDEX and IDEX 2025 are two of the world’s leading defence exhibitions, serving as global platforms to showcase the latest defence technologies and foster strategic partnerships between nations and leading defence companies.

The 2025 edition of NAVDEX has witnessed unprecedented international participation, with delegates from more than 65 countries and a significant increase in exhibitors and exhibition space, further highlighting the UAE’s status as a global hub for innovation and technological advancement in defence solutions.