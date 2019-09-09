Hazza bin Zayed meets Iraqi Oil Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Sep, 2019) ABU DHABI, 9th September 2019 (WAM) - H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, met on Monday with Thamir A. Al-Ghadhban, Deputy Prime Minister of Iraq for Energy Affairs and Minister of Oil, at the sidelines of the World Energy Congress, hosted in Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Thamir A. Al-Ghadhban discussed ways of mutual collaboration and developing relations in energy diversification and exploring innovative solutions for supply security challenges, as well as sustainable energy sources.

They stressed the importance of focusing on clean energy sources and promoting investments in the sector.

The meeting was attended by Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry, Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State and ADNOC Group CEO, Hamad Mubarak Al Shamsi, Secretar General of the Supreme Petroleum Council and Hassan Ahmed Al Shehhi, UAE Ambassador to Iraq, alongside Dr. Zaid Ezzeddine Mohammad Nouri, Ambassador of Iraq to the UAE, Dr Falah Al Amri, Director General of Iraqi Oil Marketing Company, Raad Rafiq Yassin, Director General of the Iraqi State Company For Oil Projects, Asim Jihad, Director of Media at the Iraqi Ministry of Oil, and Haider Saeedi, Director of the Iraqi Oil Minister's Office.