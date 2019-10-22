Hazza bin Zayed meets Japanese Defence Minister

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Oct, 2019) In his residence in Tokyo, H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, met with Taro Kono, Japanese Defence Minister.

During the meeting, which was held as part of Sheikh Hazza’s official visit to Japan, both sides discussed the relations between the UAE and Japan and exchanged their views on several regional and international issues of common concern, stressing the importance of countering extremism, combatting terrorism and maintaining peace, security and stability in the region and around the world, to achieve international peace and security.

During the meeting, Sheikh Hazza highlighted the deep relations between the UAE and Japan and their keenness to enhance their overall cooperation, including in the areas of military and defence.

Kono welcomed Sheikh Hazza and stressed the importance of the visit, which reflects the close cooperation between the two countries while praising the UAE's role in supporting the international community's efforts to bring stability and peace around the world.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of State and Special Envoy to Japan, Hamad Mubarak Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Petroleum Council, Jaber Mohammed Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, Major General Staff Pilot Ibrahim Nasser Al Alaw, Commander of the Air Force and Air Defence, Colonel Saif Saeed Al Hefiti, Military Attaché, and Khalid Omran Al Ameri, UAE Ambassador to Japan.