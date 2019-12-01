UrduPoint.com
Hazza Bin Zayed Meets President Of Armenia

Hazza bin Zayed meets President of Armenia

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Dec, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, met with President of Armenia, Armen Sarkissian, currently visiting the UAE to attend the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2019, taking place on 28 November - 1 December, at Yas Marina Circuit.

During the meeting, Sheikh Hazza hailed the solid relations between the two countries, with the Armenian president hailing the neat and grand organsiation of the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2019, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

Attending the meeting were Jabr Mohamed Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the Court of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, Omar Saif Ghobash, Assistant Minister for Cultural Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Mher Mkrtumyan, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to the United Arab Emirates.

