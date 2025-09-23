Open Menu

Hazza Bin Zayed Offers Condolences To Ahmed Naser Al Raisi On Passing Of His Mother

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 23, 2025 | 10:00 PM

Hazza bin Zayed offers condolences to Ahmed Naser Al Raisi on passing of his mother

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Sep, 2025) ABU DHABI, 23rd September, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, has offered condolences on the passing of Aisha bint Hamad bin Ali Al Aryani, widow of the late Naser bin Ahmed Al Raisi and mother of Major General Dr.

Ahmed Naser Al Raisi, Khalid, Saqr and Abdulaziz bin Naser Al Raisi.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza attended the mourning majlis held at Majlis Al Bateen in Abu Dhabi and extended his deepest sympathies to the family for their loss, wishing them courage and solace.

Related Topics

Abu Dhabi September Family

Recent Stories

Hazza bin Zayed offers condolences to Ahmed Naser ..

Hazza bin Zayed offers condolences to Ahmed Naser Al Raisi on passing of his mot ..

49 seconds ago
 International reports: Real estate key driver of U ..

International reports: Real estate key driver of UAE economic growth

2 hours ago
 Punjab rejects BISP for flood relief, announces ow ..

Punjab rejects BISP for flood relief, announces own package

4 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia’s grand mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz Al-S ..

Saudi Arabia’s grand mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz Al-Sheikh passes away

4 hours ago
 ADGM Academy, PGIM inaugurate RealAssetX Abu Dhabi ..

ADGM Academy, PGIM inaugurate RealAssetX Abu Dhabi Innovation Centre

4 hours ago
 NEXT PRO ARRIVES SOON IN PAKISTAN: OPPO A6 PRO SET ..

NEXT PRO ARRIVES SOON IN PAKISTAN: OPPO A6 PRO SET TO REDEFINE TOUGHNESS AND POW ..

4 hours ago
Rulers of Emirates congratulate Saudi King, Crown ..

Rulers of Emirates congratulate Saudi King, Crown Prince on National Day

5 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler receives Minister of Energy and Infras ..

Ajman Ruler receives Minister of Energy and Infrastructure

5 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Fund for Development inaugurates Agricul ..

Abu Dhabi Fund for Development inaugurates Agricultural Production Systems Devel ..

5 hours ago
 vivo Unveils the V60 in Pakistan: Ushering in a Ne ..

Vivo Unveils the V60 in Pakistan: Ushering in a New Era of Portrait Mastery

6 hours ago
 ALEC Holdings announces offer price range, IPO sub ..

ALEC Holdings announces offer price range, IPO subscription period on DFM

6 hours ago
 Presight, Shorooq launch $100M global fund to acce ..

Presight, Shorooq launch $100M global fund to accelerate AI innovation

6 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East