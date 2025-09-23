Hazza bin Zayed offers condolences to Ahmed Naser Al Raisi on passing of his mother

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Sep, 2025) ABU DHABI, 23rd September, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, has offered condolences on the passing of Aisha bint Hamad bin Ali Al Aryani, widow of the late Naser bin Ahmed Al Raisi and mother of Major General Dr.

Ahmed Naser Al Raisi, Khalid, Saqr and Abdulaziz bin Naser Al Raisi.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza attended the mourning majlis held at Majlis Al Bateen in Abu Dhabi and extended his deepest sympathies to the family for their loss, wishing them courage and solace.

