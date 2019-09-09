Hazza bin Zayed opens 24th World Energy Congress in Abu Dhabi

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Sep, 2019) ABU DHABI, 9th September 2019 (WAM) - Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, officially opened the 24th World Energy Congress this morning at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

The inauguration ceremony was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Executive Committee, HRH Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Saudi Energy Minister, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry and a number of Sheikhs.

Also present were Younghoon David Kim, Chair of the World Energy Council, and a number of ministers and ambassadors along with local, regional and international delegates, CEOs and high-level representatives from a wide range of energy companies and organisations from around the globe.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza welcomed the thought leaders, decision-makers and global experts who will share their knowledge and expertise at the World Energy Congress, which is being held in the middle East for the first time. H.H. said hosting the congress reflects the key role Abu Dhabi and the UAE play in the global energy sector.

Joining distinguished guests for a tour of the exhibition space of the World Energy Congress, Sheikh Hazza accompanied by Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Saudi Minister of Energy and Thamir Al Ghadhban, Deputy Prime Minister of Iraq for Energy Affairs and Minister of Oil, visited the pavilion, which is hosting more than 300 exhibitors, DP World's new cutting-edge Hyperloop model, the International Start-ups pavilion and the Youth forum. He was also briefed on the latest technologies and innovations in energy and related sectors.

By working under the theme of ‘Energy for Prosperity’, Al Mazrouei said the World Energy Congress is evidence that the UAE and the participating nations and entities are focussed on creating a better tomorrow for all.

"The UAE has partnered with many key organisations in the global energy sector. We want to all be on the same path and by co-ordinating with everyone we will create a sustainable future.

"The World Energy Congress reaffirms the UAE’s commitment to finding radical solutions to the challenges that are being faced in the energy sector through dialogue and insightful discussions."

He added: "During the World Energy Congress we will learn about the experiences of different countries in projects that connect renewables with other sources of energy.

"It will also be an opportunity for the UAE to transfer and share its expertise and enhance its resources as part of the 2050 Energy Strategy. This has been created to give priority to producing environmentally friendly energy and reducing dependency on other fuel sources in the coming decades."

He added: "Leveraging big data technologies and artificial intelligence within the oil and gas sector are some of the core pillars of our strategy to reduce costs, improve efficiency and increase profits."

The 24th World Energy Congress will be the largest in the event’s history. Over the course four days it will host a series of discussions that will address the most important issues being faced by the industry. It also encourages all concerned parties to link energy innovations with measurable and tangible results.

The World's Top 100 Start Up Energy Transition (SET) companies have been invited to play a key role in the World Energy Congress and to present their ideas and business models through interactive discussion.

Younghoon David Kim said: "We, the global energy leaders, are acutely aware of the pressing need for change to make sure the development of the energy industry is sustainable both in terms of supply and demand for the benefit of all."

"At the World Energy Congress, we have recognized the urgent need to combine the use of existing and out-of-the-box technologies with creative policy thinking and business innovation."

He added that through the SET programme the congress is supporting entrepreneurs and technologists from start-up energy ventures to help facilitate energy transition and combat climate change.

Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State and ADNOC Group CEO said: "By hosting delegates from over 150 countries, Abu Dhabi is providing an important platform for energy leaders and policy makers to discuss the key issues that are shaping our evolving energy landscape.

"The theme of this year’s congress, ‘Energy for Prosperity’, reminds us of the key mission of our industry, which is to responsibly provide the energy needed for sustainable economic growth, and today, as we enter an age of disruption on multiple levels, this mission has become even more critical and more complex.

"The UAE stands ready to forge new, strategic, value added commercial partnerships with governments, industry leaders and innovators across the entire energy sector.

"This event provides a great opportunity to advance the global energy agenda. By working together, we will stay ahead of demand, protect our environment and there is no limit to the opportunities we can jointly unlock."