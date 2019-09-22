UrduPoint.com
Hazza Bin Zayed, President Of Togo Review Relations

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 22nd September 2019 | 06:30 PM

Hazza bin Zayed, President of Togo review relations

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Sep, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has received President Faure Gnassingbe of Togo, where they explored means of developing cooperation to achieve the aspirations of both countries leaderships and peoples, especially in the developmental, economic and investment fields.

During the meeting, which was held in Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Hazza affirmed the UAE's keenness to support comprehensive development initiatives and efforts in friendly countries under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

This, he said, will help achieve economic and social development in friendly countries and meet the aspirations of its people for a better future.

President Gnassingbe, in turn, expressed his happiness to visit the UAE, stressing his country's interest in strengthening relations with the UAE and benefiting from its successful development experience especially in the field of human investment.

He also expressed his thanks for the UAE's development and humanitarian assistance, appreciating its keenness to build bridges of cultural and economic communication with various countries, in addition to promoting the values of tolerance, coexistence and cooperation among peoples.

The two sides exchanged views on a number of issues of common concern.

