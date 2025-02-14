Open Menu

Hazza Bin Zayed Receives Delegation From Abu Dhabi Housing Authority

Muhammad Irfan Published February 14, 2025 | 12:45 PM

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Feb, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region, has received a delegation from Abu Dhabi Housing Authority (ADHA), led by Hamad Hareb Al Muhairi, Director-General of ADHA.

During the meeting, His Highness reviewed ADHA’s current and upcoming housing projects in Al Ain Region, as well as programmes and initiatives aimed at delivering integrated housing units for Emirati citizens, enhancing quality of life and supporting family and community stability.

His Highness was also briefed on ADHA’s plans to strengthen partnerships with private sector developers to expand the availability of housing units for Emirati citizens. The plans focus on a diverse range of housing options and designs tailored to meet varying needs, and the reduction of waiting time for housing benefits, aligning with the leadership’s vision to provide modern and integrated housing suitable for UAE Nationals’ requirements.

His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan emphasised the importance of developing modern and innovative housing solutions that align with citizens' aspirations, contributing to comprehensive and sustainable social development.

His Highness also highlighted the leadership's commitment to developing integrated housing projects that enhance citizens' wellbeing, support social and family stability, and provide a high-quality, sustainable living environment that meets the highest standards.

His Highness was accompanied by Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

