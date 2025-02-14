Hazza Bin Zayed Receives Delegation From Abu Dhabi Housing Authority
Muhammad Irfan Published February 14, 2025 | 12:45 PM
AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Feb, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region, has received a delegation from Abu Dhabi Housing Authority (ADHA), led by Hamad Hareb Al Muhairi, Director-General of ADHA.
During the meeting, His Highness reviewed ADHA’s current and upcoming housing projects in Al Ain Region, as well as programmes and initiatives aimed at delivering integrated housing units for Emirati citizens, enhancing quality of life and supporting family and community stability.
His Highness was also briefed on ADHA’s plans to strengthen partnerships with private sector developers to expand the availability of housing units for Emirati citizens. The plans focus on a diverse range of housing options and designs tailored to meet varying needs, and the reduction of waiting time for housing benefits, aligning with the leadership’s vision to provide modern and integrated housing suitable for UAE Nationals’ requirements.
His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan emphasised the importance of developing modern and innovative housing solutions that align with citizens' aspirations, contributing to comprehensive and sustainable social development.
His Highness also highlighted the leadership's commitment to developing integrated housing projects that enhance citizens' wellbeing, support social and family stability, and provide a high-quality, sustainable living environment that meets the highest standards.
His Highness was accompanied by Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
Recent Stories
Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Housing Authority
After B Praak, Urvashi Rautela also refuses to appear on YouTuber Ranveer Allaha ..
Rubu’ Qarn Innovation Season opens doors for future generations
Department of Government Enablement launches inaugural Abu Dhabi Effortless Cust ..
Paris conference calls for support for Syria’s political transition, security, ..
UAE delivers 10 aid convoys to Gaza
China begins drilling ultra-deep oil and gas wells in Taklimakan Desert
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 February 2025
NATO launches two new multinational air defence initiatives, strengthens existin ..
UAE calls for developing Agreement on Facilitating Trade Exchange
European Commission sues seven member states for failure to implement NPL Direc ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Housing Authority6 minutes ago
-
Rubu’ Qarn Innovation Season opens doors for future generations1 hour ago
-
Department of Government Enablement launches inaugural Abu Dhabi Effortless Customer Experience Awar ..1 hour ago
-
Paris conference calls for support for Syria’s political transition, security, stability2 hours ago
-
Four die in Korea's Busan construction site fire2 hours ago
-
UAE delivers 10 aid convoys to Gaza3 hours ago
-
China begins drilling ultra-deep oil and gas wells in Taklimakan Desert3 hours ago
-
NATO launches two new multinational air defence initiatives, strengthens existing projects11 hours ago
-
UAE calls for developing Agreement on Facilitating Trade Exchange12 hours ago
-
European Commission sues seven member states for failure to implement NPL Directive12 hours ago
-
9th Xposure International Photography Festival to convene on February 20-26 in Sharjah12 hours ago
-
Air Arabia reports record AED1.6 bn profit in 202412 hours ago