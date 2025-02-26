- Home
Hazza Bin Zayed Receives Delegation From Department Of Culture And Tourism To Review Progress Of Culture, Tourism Sectors In Al Ain Region
Muhammad Irfan Published February 26, 2025 | 06:30 PM
AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Feb, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Ain, has received a delegation from the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, led by Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi.
Also in attendance were Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Saood Abdulaziz Al Hosani, Under-Secretary of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi; and Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, Group CEO of Miral Group.
During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Hazza was briefed on development plans, programmes and strategic initiatives aimed at advancing the culture and tourism sectors in Al Ain. Discussions also highlighted the pivotal role of these sectors in driving strategic investments and fostering sustainable socio-economic and cultural development in the region.
H.H. Sheikh Hazza emphasised that developing the tourism sector in Al Ain is a key pillar of Abu Dhabi’s vision to further strengthen its position on the global tourism map.
He noted that increasing investments in this sector reflect the commitment of the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to achieve integrated and sustainable development—one that benefits the community, enhances quality of life and creates job opportunities.
H.H. Sheikh Hazza reaffirmed Al Ain’s wealth of historical and archaeological sites and visitor attractions, emphasising the importance of leveraging these assets to further strengthen the region’s position on the local, regional and global tourism map, underscoring the need for developing projects and initiatives that showcase the city's rich cultural heritage and offer an integrated tourism experience that meets the aspirations of visitors from both within and outside the UAE.
During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Hazza stressed the importance of attracting more visitors to Al Ain by showcasing its deep-rooted heritage, scenic natural landscapes and vibrant cultural scene, highlighting the role of annual events such as the Traditional Handicrafts Festival, Al Ain Book Festival, Mother of the Nation Festival, and Dar Al Zain Festival in enhancing tourism and reinforcing Al Ain’s position as a leading cultural and tourist destination.
