ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Feb, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Ain, has received a delegation from the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, led by Dr Abdulla Humaid Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, at the Ruler’s Representative Court in Al Ain Region.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Engineer Ahmed Mohammed Al Rumaithi, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy; Dr. Saif Said Al Qubaisi, Acting Director-General of Regulatory Affairs at the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy; and Jasim Husain Thabet, Group CEO and Managing Director of TAQA.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed received updates on projects and development programmes in Al Ain’s energy and water sector, aimed at enhancing infrastructure efficiency and meeting the requirements of population growth and urban expansion across the region.

These projects include upgrading existing electricity and water transmission and distribution networks, enhancing sewage infrastructure to improve service quality and sustainability, and developing natural resource management techniques in line with the latest international standards.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed also received briefings on efforts to develop Al Ain’s energy and water infrastructure, including the construction of new electricity transmission and distribution networks, the expansion of the Al Ain farms’ water network using recycled water, and energy efficiency management initiatives.

These initiatives include converting street lighting to energy-efficient LED systems, equipping mosques with autonomous control systems, and modernising renewable energy infrastructure to enhance reliance on sustainable sources.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed emphasised the importance of sustained investment in strategic projects that support sustainable development, highlighting that achieving the goals of the UAE Net Zero 2050 Strategic Initiative requires fostering a culture of innovation and creativity while leveraging the latest technologies in the energy and water sectors.

These efforts aim to drive economic growth, enhance sector efficiency, and align with the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in positioning Abu Dhabi as a global leader in water and energy services.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed praised the efforts of the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy and sector companies in implementing projects and initiatives that support the transition to clean energy and enhance the efficient use of energy, water, and natural resources.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza reaffirmed the importance of strengthening collaboration between government entities and the private sector, as well as advancing innovative systems and solutions that drive sustainability, serve the community, and meet the evolving needs of the Al Ain Region.