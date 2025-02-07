Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Feb, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region, has received a delegation from the Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi (EAD), led by Dr. Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of EAD.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Hazza was briefed on EAD’s current and future plans in environmental protection across the emirate, reaffirming EAD’s commitment to advancing Abu Dhabi’s environmental agenda and contributing to sustainable development.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan praised EAD’s efforts in strengthening the scientific research ecosystem, preserving the emirate’s natural heritage and safeguarding its resources, further enhancing the emirate’s pioneering position in championing environmental action, in line with the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to prioritise the environment in building a sustainable future for generations to come.

Dr. Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri provided an overview of EAD’s strategic priorities, which focus on protecting the environment, preserving natural resources and promoting sustainability.

She highlighted EAD’s key role in managing the Sheikh Zayed Protected Areas Network, which includes 19 terrestrial and marine reserves across Abu Dhabi, such as Jabal Hafit National Park and the Arabian Oryx Protected Area, both dedicated to protecting endangered species.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan was also briefed on EAD’s initiatives to restore natural pastures, promote biodiversity conservation, and ensure the regeneration of native vegetation, particularly in Al Ain region.

The brief also covered key regulatory measures aimed at protecting natural ecosystems, alongside the adoption of cutting-edge technologies such as drones and artificial intelligence tools for monitoring, assessing, and rehabilitating plant life and pastures.

The EAD delegation presented plans for the Plant Genetic Resources Centre in Al Ain, outlining its key role in preserving and advancing plant biodiversity in the UAE. The delegation also shared updates on Abu Dhabi’s groundwater management programmes, which integrate sustainable solutions for water usage.

The delegation discussed the Hydrogeological Mapping Project, which aims to optimise natural resource management and protect groundwater reserves, while reinforcing national water security.

The delegation also reaffirmed EAD’s commitment to supporting Abu Dhabi’s circular-economy initiatives through sustainable waste management and policy development, in line with the emirate’s ambitious environmental sustainability vision.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza was accompanied, during the meeting, by H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan.