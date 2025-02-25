Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Federal Youth Authority, Al Ain Youth Council

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region, today received a delegation from the Federal Youth Authority and Al Ain Youth Council.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Dr Sultan bin Saif Al Neyadi, Minister of State for Youth Affairs; and Khaled Mohammed Al Nuaimi, Director of the Federal Youth Authority.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza reviewed with the delegation the role of youth councils in empowering youth and building their capabilities and plans to invest youth energies in line with the leadership's vision and the objectives of the National Youth Agenda 2031.

He was briefed on key initiatives and projects of the Al Ain Youth Council to empower young talent to drive community development across various fields. The council recently received the Best Community Initiative Award for its Al Tabbah tournament.

Sheikh Hazza was also briefed on the council's work plan for the year and the role of youth councils in enhancing youth participation, empowering their talent, and supporting national development to help them achieve their aspirations across various fields.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza emphasised that youth are the nation's true wealth and the cornerstone of its future, highlighting the UAE's commitment, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to empowering young people and their role in driving national development, including providing opportunities for creativity and excellence through youth councils, which serve as vital platforms for dialogue, innovation, and development.

He reaffirmed that the achievements of the youth councils reflect the determination and creativity of the UAE's youth in shaping a bright future for the nation. These accomplishments inspire future generations to lead national youth initiatives and reaffirm Emirati youth's capability to achieve global success.

Sheikh Hazza also underscored the UAE's commitment to supporting young people, providing them with an enabling environment to realise their ambitions, and strengthening the country's leading position in youth empowerment and investment in their talent and creativity.