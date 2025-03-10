Hazza Bin Zayed Receives Delegation From UAE University
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Mar, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region, has received a delegation from the United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) to review ongoing academic and research development projects and initiatives in Al Ain.
The discussion covered the university’s latest programmes, which aim to foster innovation and advance knowledge within the higher education and scientific research sectors.
During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Hazza was briefed on key university programmes designed to align with the rapid evolution of advanced technology and artificial intelligence that have become integral to scientific research and innovation, ultimately contributing to enhanced quality of life.
The meeting was attended by Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Cultural Advisor to His Highness the President and Supreme President of the UAE University.
H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan commended UAEU’s pivotal role in further strengthening Emirati higher education institutions and contributing to national development by empowering young talent, advancing scientific research, and fostering innovation in line with the country’s forward-looking vision.
H.H. Sheikh Hazza was briefed on the university’s key educational and research initiatives, highlighting projects that support Al Ain’s development goals by equipping Emirati professionals with expertise in priority sectors that contribute to building a knowledge- and innovation-driven economy.
Sheikh Hazza emphasised the importance of continued collaboration among educational institutions to further solidify Al Ain’s status as a centre for learning and innovation.
Members of the delegation expressed their appreciation to H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the warm reception, acknowledging the unwavering commitment and steadfast support of the UAE’s leadership in advancing higher education, and reaffirming the university’s commitment to excellence and innovation in alignment with the UAE’s long-term vision for sustainable development.
