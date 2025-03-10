Open Menu

Hazza Bin Zayed Receives Delegation From UAE University

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 10, 2025 | 04:15 PM

Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from UAE University

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Mar, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region, has received a delegation from the United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) to review ongoing academic and research development projects and initiatives in Al Ain.

The discussion covered the university’s latest programmes, which aim to foster innovation and advance knowledge within the higher education and scientific research sectors.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Hazza was briefed on key university programmes designed to align with the rapid evolution of advanced technology and artificial intelligence that have become integral to scientific research and innovation, ultimately contributing to enhanced quality of life.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Cultural Advisor to His Highness the President and Supreme President of the UAE University.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan commended UAEU’s pivotal role in further strengthening Emirati higher education institutions and contributing to national development by empowering young talent, advancing scientific research, and fostering innovation in line with the country’s forward-looking vision.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza was briefed on the university’s key educational and research initiatives, highlighting projects that support Al Ain’s development goals by equipping Emirati professionals with expertise in priority sectors that contribute to building a knowledge- and innovation-driven economy.

Sheikh Hazza emphasised the importance of continued collaboration among educational institutions to further solidify Al Ain’s status as a centre for learning and innovation.

Members of the delegation expressed their appreciation to H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the warm reception, acknowledging the unwavering commitment and steadfast support of the UAE’s leadership in advancing higher education, and reaffirming the university’s commitment to excellence and innovation in alignment with the UAE’s long-term vision for sustainable development.

Related Topics

Technology Education UAE Young United Arab Emirates From

Recent Stories

Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from UAE Unive ..

Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from UAE University

52 seconds ago
 CBUAE issues commemorative coins to mark centenary ..

CBUAE issues commemorative coins to mark centenary of poet Sultan Bin Ali Al Owa ..

1 minute ago
 Deliveroo enables users to donate to ‘Fathers’ ..

Deliveroo enables users to donate to ‘Fathers’ Endowment’ campaign through ..

16 minutes ago
 India Lifts ICC Champions Trophy 2025 with Thrilli ..

India Lifts ICC Champions Trophy 2025 with Thrilling Win Over New Zealand

39 minutes ago
 India Clinches ICC Champions Trophy with Team Effo ..

India Clinches ICC Champions Trophy with Team Effort: Kohli

39 minutes ago
 Rohit Sharma Leads India to Historic ICC Champions ..

Rohit Sharma Leads India to Historic ICC Champions Trophy Win

39 minutes ago
Bodour Al Qasimi inaugurates 2nd ‘Chapters of Is ..

Bodour Al Qasimi inaugurates 2nd ‘Chapters of Islamic Art’

46 minutes ago
 ‘Global Council for Tolerance’ welcomes UN dec ..

‘Global Council for Tolerance’ welcomes UN decision to establish Internation ..

46 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed crowns champions of Sharjah Ramad ..

Sultan bin Ahmed crowns champions of Sharjah Ramadan Sports Tournament

2 hours ago
 DEWA explores strengthening cooperation with US El ..

DEWA explores strengthening cooperation with US Electric Power Research Institut ..

2 hours ago
 National Bank of Fujairah leads in arranging $100 ..

National Bank of Fujairah leads in arranging $100 million syndicated financing d ..

2 hours ago
 Tahnoon bin Zayed chairs ADQ Board of Directors me ..

Tahnoon bin Zayed chairs ADQ Board of Directors meeting

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East