Hazza Bin Zayed Receives ECSSR Delegation
Muhammad Irfan Published January 31, 2025 | 09:15 PM
AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jan, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region, has received a delegation from the Emirates Centre for Strategic Studies and Research (ECSSR), at Al Maqam Palace in Al Ain Region.
During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Hazza was briefed on the Centre’s key roles and responsibilities in advancing the UAE's research and academic standing through specialised studies and research. This work is aligned with the latest scientific advancements, technological innovations and global knowledge trends, contributing to the nation’s ongoing development journey and reinforcing its intellectual and research leadership across various fields.
Dr. Sultan Mohammed Al Nuaimi, Director-General of the ECSSR, presented an overview of the Encyclopedia of UAE Leaders (Al-Ittihad), launched by the Centre to document the intellectual legacy of the UAE’s leadership. The encyclopedia also highlights the foundational principles and milestones of the UAE’s Union, established by the Founding Fathers, through a vast collection of quotes and audiovisual content, hosted on an interactive electronic platform that presents this legacy in innovative ways.
H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan emphasised the Centre’s role in advancing scientific and academic research in the UAE. He highlighted its contributions in conducting in-depth studies, developing Emirati research talent, and supporting decision-making, policy formulation, and programme development to foster comprehensive and sustainable development across various fields.
H.H. Sheikh Hazza also reaffirmed the Centre’s vital role in documenting the intellectual and knowledge legacy of the leadership and ensuring its transfer to future generations.
He stressed that this legacy serves as a strong foundation for building a more prosperous and sustainable future, further driving the UAE’s comprehensive development and progress across various sectors.
Recent Stories
Hazza bin Zayed receives ECSSR delegation
17th Emirates Airline Festival of Literature showcases beauty, authenticity of E ..
Nahyan bin Zayed restructures Abu Dhabi Fencing Club Board
Nahyan bin Zayed restructures Board of Directors of Al Ain Chess & Mind Games Cl ..
Israeli military offensive on Jenin continues for eleventh day
Etihad Airways named Official Airline Sponsor of Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open
MoHAP organises annual 'Hayat Congress' for organ donation, transplantation
Nahyan bin Mubarak welcomes delegation of Indian-American leaders
HoW explores collaborations in library sciences with National Library of France
Latifa bint Mohammed inaugurates 13th edition of Sikka Art & Design Festival
Ai Everything Global to kick off on February 4, exploring global industry shifts
Dubai Trade builds on next generation digital delivery order platform with TRADE ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Hazza bin Zayed receives ECSSR delegation42 seconds ago
-
17th Emirates Airline Festival of Literature showcases beauty, authenticity of Emirati culture11 minutes ago
-
Nahyan bin Zayed restructures Abu Dhabi Fencing Club Board12 minutes ago
-
Nahyan bin Zayed restructures Board of Directors of Al Ain Chess & Mind Games Club12 minutes ago
-
Israeli military offensive on Jenin continues for eleventh day12 minutes ago
-
Etihad Airways named Official Airline Sponsor of Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open12 minutes ago
-
MoHAP organises annual 'Hayat Congress' for organ donation, transplantation12 minutes ago
-
Nahyan bin Mubarak welcomes delegation of Indian-American leaders13 minutes ago
-
HoW explores collaborations in library sciences with National Library of France13 minutes ago
-
Latifa bint Mohammed inaugurates 13th edition of Sikka Art & Design Festival13 minutes ago
-
Ai Everything Global to kick off on February 4, exploring global industry shifts14 minutes ago
-
Dubai Trade builds on next generation digital delivery order platform with TRADE+14 minutes ago