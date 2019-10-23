Hazza bin Zayed receives Emirati students in Japan

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Oct, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, today received at his residence in Tokyo, several Emirati students studying in Japanese universities.

Sheikh Hazza conveyed to the students the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

He also asked the students about their academic specialisations while urging them to succeed in their studies, while reminding them that their country's leadership is keen to support them.

The students expressed their happiness at the meeting and for contributing to the UAE’s development process.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State and Special Envoy to Japan; Hamad Mubarak Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Supreme Petroleum Council; Jaber Mohammed Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi; Major General Staff Pilot. Ibrahim Nasser Al Alawi, Commander of Air Force and Air Defence, and Khaled Omran Al Ameri, UAE Ambassador to Japan.